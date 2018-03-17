Couple hope to reunite owner with missing designer wedding ring found on snowy mountain

A couple who found a woman's designer wedding ring while rambling in the Mourne Mountains are hoping to find its owner.

Jonathan Lunn and his wife Katy, who are originally from Lurgan but now live in London, were home on holiday visiting family members when they found the Cartier gold band last month.

The couple came across the valuable ring during the freezing weather and believe it could have been buried in snow.

Advertisement Now back in London, Jonathan (39), who works in oil trading, says he and his wife Katy (40) would love to reunite the ring with its owner. The couple were walking along the popular Trassey Track route to Hare's Gap when they spotted the ring glistening in the snow about halfway along the path. Jonathan said: "There was a lot of snow and maybe someone could have taken a glove off and the ring came off without them realising it. "It could have been buried in the snow and maybe the snow had melted a bit when we came along. It is a Cartier ring and a gold band so we assume it is a wedding ring and a very special one which we are sure someone has been sorry to lose."

Jonathan, whose dad Gordon and mum Barbara Lunn ran a shoe shop in Lurgan for many years, left the ring in the care of his parents when returning to London.

He adds: "The ring is quite distinctive so whoever has lost it will no doubt be able to describe what it is like. We would just love to be able to give it back to its rightful owner."

If you can help get us in touch with the ring's owner contact newseditor@belfasttelegraph.co.uk