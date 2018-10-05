Couple's wedding day almost called off amid row over using cherry blossom trees in church

A wedding was almost called off due to a row over cherry blossom trees in the church.

A Wicklow parish priest allegedly refused to say Mass until a wedding planner removed all of the false tree decoration from the pews.

Edel Cooney of 'Vintage Affair' wedding planners told the Irish Independent she had decorated St Patrick's Church in Kilquade, Co Wicklow for Jenny and David O'Brien's big day.

But just as guests were arriving and before the ceremony started, Ms Cooney said the priest "demanded" her decorations were removed. The service was delayed by an hour as she was left in tears after being told to take down six trees and other decoration when the priest said she had the church "like a fashion show". Bride Jenny O'Brien, currently on her honeymoon, was "only very slightly aware" of the situation at the time, "as Edel handled it very well".

The first thing Ms O'Brien knew about it was when she arrived and the cherry blossom trees were outside.

Ms O'Brien said she spoke to her groom afterwards, who knew what had happened.

"He first told me it was awful, that Edel was in tears," she told Joe Duffy on 'LiveLine'.

Mrs O'Brien said they had met the priest before and he was aware they would have someone to decorate the church. "He is actually a lovely man, and the ceremony he did was fantastic," she said. "The only thing we were told was not to stick anything with thumbtacks or blue tack to the walls or pews - which we didn't do."

Mr O'Brien also spoke on the RTÉ show about the experience.

"I was getting a few photos with family outside when my phone started ringing," he said. "There was a voicemail from the priest and it was just carnage. I said to my two brothers, we need to go to the church.

"The first thing I saw was Edel (the wedding planner) in tears, so I said 'don't worry about it'.

"The priest made a bee line for me as we walked in the gates. I said 'what's the issue?' and he said it was totally unacceptable, that this [the decoration] wasn't a big party."

The Irish Independent contacted the parish priest at his home yesterday, but he turned and walked away when asked to comment.