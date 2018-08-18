Crystal Swing’s Derek Burke to tie the knot today - and he'll travel to the church in a tractor

Crystal Swing’s Derek Burke will tie the knot with his long-term love Claire McAuliffe today.

The country crooner will make his way to the ceremony in Ballintotis church in a tractor.

His bride will also arrive in style, but her mode of transport is being kept under wraps.

The couple will be joined by close family and friends, including fellow Crystal Swing performers mum Mary and sister Dervla, and country music singer Louise Morrissey and her husband Johnny. The glamorous reception will take place in the lovely Midleton Park Hotel. "It's been a year and a half since we got engaged and I've been waiting for this day to come," Derek told the Mirror's The Social Media.

“I couldn’t be prouder and happier.”

The He Drinks Tequila star bid farewell to life as a bachelor with a traditional Cork session in a local pub last night.

Country music star Philomena Begley and her son were invited to the big day, the Mirror reports, but they were unable to join the pair.

While Derek and Claire haven't booked their honeymoon, they're taking time out next week to do so.