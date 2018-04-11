Bridal accessories: Vintage-inspired heels get a modern twist with Rachel Simpson's elegant new wedding shoe collection

If elegant, feminine, vintage-style shoes are your bag, you're going to fall deeply in love with the latest lush creations by dream wedding shoe designer Rachel Simpson (don't say we didn't warn you!)

The award-winning designer, recognised as one of the go-to purveyors of timeless, vintage-inspired bridal accessories, is known for her unusual embellishments and fabulous form resulting in the unmistakable footwear that's now lusted after by hoards olde-world-style-seeking brides.

Rachel's shoes are designed in the UK, and handmade in Alicante, Spain with the highest quality leather, suede and fabrics.

Not only do they look divine but - perhaps more importantly for a bride who plans to spend her first few hours as a married woman on the dancefloor - they're as much about comfort as they are style. Shoe soles are made from 100% leather and finished in suede to make them non-slip - an important aspect for brides stepping out onto the aisle! For her latest collection, Rachel's signature pastel palette is seen throughout, with pretty pinks and modern mints adding a stunning statement touch to wedding wear.

Glitter heels offer some extra glamour for brides looking to sparkle their way up the aisle - with Rachel's olive green and gold t-bar peep toes a particular favourite of ours.

Elsewhere there are gorgeous grey suedes contrasting perfectly with silver glitter, and there's a modern element injected into the collection too with chic white strappy sandals and simple bridal pumps.

Rachel Simpson Stockists Ireland

Rachel Simpson is stocked in Frilly Frocks in Louth, Bella Bleu in Cork, Lilac Rose in Limerick and Vintage Pearl in Galway.

