All Sections

Dresses by asos

Bridal Party & Guests

10 of the best... Embellished bridesmaid dresses for a summer wedding

Keep things light - but glitzy! - with elegant embellished gowns for your mid-summer nuptials

If you have a magpie eye and want to add some bling to your big day, choosing embellished dresses for your bridesmaids is one of the easiest ways to do so.

For the ultimate sparkle, just go all out with an all over sequin dress for all of your ladies.

If the thought of embellishments has you running back down the aisle however, there are other ways to add some subtle sparkle to your bridal party.

Advertisement

Rose, nude and pastel tones are a key trend this summer for bridesmaids, so choosing an embellished dress in a muted tone is one way to add some subtle bling.

Pastel colours also allow embellishments and intricate designs to shine through without too much colour distracting the eye

Another way to add some glamour to your bridesmaids is by dressing the chief bridesmaid in head to toe bling, with the other bridesmaids in a simpler dress with a matching colour.

Beaded and embellished dresses from House of Fraser
Beaded and embellished dresses from House of Fraser

Keep shoes and accessories simple and plain with embellished dresses to avoid a fussy look. If the embellishments are mostly at the top of the dress, consider going for an up-do hairstyle to show off the details.

We've chosen ten fabulous dresses across all budgets that will make your ladies feel extra glam on your wedding day.

Beaded taupe dress by Folkster | Folkster.com
Beaded taupe dress by Folkster | Folkster.com
Kimono maxi dress by asos | asos.com
Kimono maxi dress by asos | asos.com
View Gallery 12 photos
Maya embroidered sheer dress from asos | asos.com
Maya embroidered sheer dress from asos | asos.com
Maya maxi embellished dress from asos | asos.com
Maya maxi embellished dress from asos | asos.com
Lace and bead blouson embellished max dress, House of Fraser
Lace and bead blouson embellished max dress, House of Fraser
Jenny Yoo bronze gown, Covet | covet.ie
Jenny Yoo bronze gown, Covet | covet.ie
Maya embellished bardot layered midaxi dress in ice blue | asos.com
Maya embellished bardot layered midaxi dress in ice blue | asos.com
Beaded dresses in taupe, Folkster | folkster.com
Beaded dresses in taupe, Folkster | folkster.com
Adrianna Papell strappy embellished gown from House of Fraser | houseoffraser.co.uk
Adrianna Papell strappy embellished gown from House of Fraser | houseoffraser.co.uk

Find your perfect venue