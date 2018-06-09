10 of the best... Embellished bridesmaid dresses for a summer wedding

If you have a magpie eye and want to add some bling to your big day, choosing embellished dresses for your bridesmaids is one of the easiest ways to do so.

Keep things light - but glitzy! - with elegant embellished gowns for your mid-summer nuptials

For the ultimate sparkle, just go all out with an all over sequin dress for all of your ladies.

If the thought of embellishments has you running back down the aisle however, there are other ways to add some subtle sparkle to your bridal party.

Advertisement Rose, nude and pastel tones are a key trend this summer for bridesmaids, so choosing an embellished dress in a muted tone is one way to add some subtle bling. Pastel colours also allow embellishments and intricate designs to shine through without too much colour distracting the eye Another way to add some glamour to your bridesmaids is by dressing the chief bridesmaid in head to toe bling, with the other bridesmaids in a simpler dress with a matching colour.

Keep shoes and accessories simple and plain with embellished dresses to avoid a fussy look. If the embellishments are mostly at the top of the dress, consider going for an up-do hairstyle to show off the details.

We've chosen ten fabulous dresses across all budgets that will make your ladies feel extra glam on your wedding day.