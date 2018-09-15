Flower girl dresses: Ten gorgeous gúnas for your little princesses - plus where to shop

For the little ones in your life, being the flower girl can feel like the most important task in the world.

Find out where to shop for adorable flower girl dresses in Ireland, and some of the prettiest gowns for little princesses

It’s a chance for little girls to feel like a fairy tale princess, just like the bride. While you may want to splurge on your wedding dress or on the bridesmaid dresses, shopping for the flower girl on the high-street can be a great way to save money.

Nevertheless, even on the high street you're looking at from €40 for a quality 'flower girl' dress, so the best idea is to be quick to the shops during the sales when you are more likely to get you gúnas at a discount*.

There are so many gorgeous options out there for flower girls at a fraction of the price of a bridesmaid dress. For many retailers, prices for dresses vary depending on the age and size required too. Typically, the flower girl can be seen wearing white or cream like the bride, but there are also plenty of other styles and colours out there.

Matching the flower girl to the bridesmaids is something that could also be a good idea- especially if your little lady is known to get dirty in white!

*It's also important to note that 'flower girl dresses' absolutely don't have to be white ballgowns that cost a packet, keep your eye out for little sequin dresses that make your little lady feel extra special, or a cute suit if that's their bag. No matter what, they're going to be adorable on the day, and will enjoy every second once they're comfortable and happy.

Where to shop for flower girl dresses in Ireland

Next Debenhams Monsoon Littlewoods Marks & Spencer Roco Clothing

Flower girls dresses: Ten top picks