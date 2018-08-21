Something (cobalt) blue: How to channel Rihanna's elegant bridesmaid style

Rihanna may be well known for her boundary-pushing style and unique, sexy looks, but when it comes to a best friend's big day, she knows also how to rock a bridesmaid gown with a little bit of sass and a lot of sophistication.

Whether you're a maid or a guest, Rihanna's sexy and sophisticated bridal party style is ideal inspiration for autumn/winter weddings

The songstress acted as one of the six strong bridesmaids for her best friend Sonita Alexander's wedding to fiancé Raymond Walker, and even managed to look elegant as she ducked to avoid becoming the next up the aisle during the bouquet toss!

Rihanna wore a stunning cobalt blue maxi dress for the big day, featuring a plunging neckine (which offered just a glimpse at the diva's ribcage tattoo, naturally) and sweet ruffle sleeves.

Advertisement The flattering gúna sinched in at the waist before tapering to a form-fitting mermaid silhouette. But it wasn't just Riri who looked the part on the day, each of the bridesmaids donned the same tailored gown,, which is the perfect style for an elegant black tie wedding. #Rihanna spotted rocking royal blue at friend's wedding in Barbados A post shared by LagosLately (@mylagoslately) on Aug 21, 2018 at 1:11am PDT Even if you don't pair it with Rihanna's cobalt blue under-eyeliner and chic pulled-back low pony, we at THEVOW.ie suggest giving this beautiful blue a try for your big day - we've even done some of the work for you by choosing ten of our fave blue numbers from the high street to show what could work for your bridal party (remember you can always mix and match too!)

10 Beautiful Cobalt Blue Bridesmaid Dresses