Christmas gift guide: Luxury beauty buys for the bride-to-be

Our beauty buys are the Christmas gifts that double up as wedding day wonders AND honeymoon heroes...

Whether you’re buying for a bride-to-be or are the bride-to-be herself, THEVOW.ie has you covered with everything from stocking fillers to luxury gifts - with some special bridal 'must haves' thrown in for good measure!

1. First up is Laura Mercier Brush Strokes Luxe Holiday Collection Brush Set from €85.00. Decent brushes are always pricey but vital investment pieces - hence our sheer delight when quality brushes pop up in gift sets significantly reduced! (These would also make a great gift for a lucky bridesmaid!)

2. If you're on the hunt for something ultra luxe, Atelier Cologne's exquisite fragrances from Paris are available exclusively in Brown Thomas with a personalised engraving service that makes for the most beautiful bespoke gift. Why not bring the fiancé along and customise complimentary scents for the big day?! Soaps from €20, fragrances from €95.00.

Advertisement DKNY Stories 3. Staying with fragrances, the newest launches from Michael Kors Wonderlust, €72.00, and DKNY Stories, €76.00, are feminine, romantic and always sexy. Michael Kors Wanderlust Pick up the limited-edition gift set to get your hands on a 15ml purse size bonus fragrance - perfect for popping into a small bridal clutch for freshening up throughout the day. Clarins Cocooning 2018, €38 4. For pre tan prep, we love Clarins Cocooning 2018, €38.00. Housing some of their cult body products, this set is a must have for any bridal prep. A handy beauty bag adds to its charm.

5. Whether it’s party or bridal inspiration your seeking, Tom Ford's Winter Soleil Eye and Cheek palette, €114.00, will never gather dust. Very wearable, finely milled shadows and powders make this palette a dream to apply.

6. Stocking fillers don’t get much better than this! The Ghd Flight travel hairdryer, €65.00, and comb/brush set, €24.00.

Both make excellent Christmas gifts that double up as honeymoon heroes.

7. For the eco aware, Neom Natural Mineral Bath Salts are the perfect way to relax after the hectic Christmas period. With 84 minerals your body needs to restore, rebalance and detoxify yourself back to health. €45.00

8. Sustainably hand harvested roses are packed into the Elemis Pro Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, €45.00, making it such an indulgent and therapeutic way to remove make-up and daily grime. Bliss!

9. Newly launched on Dublin's Grafton Street, Rituals is a holistic haven of scented products packed in eco friendly packaging. The Sakura gift set with renewing cherry blossom and organic rice milk are what dreams are made of. €39.50

10. Davines Love Cosmic Curl Kit, €52.00, is just one of the beautiful haircare sets launched from this ethical plant-based haircare company which counts Victoria Beckham, Sharon Stone and Gwen Stefani among its fans. Available in salons.

11. Saving our best for last, the newest launch from Christian Louboutin; Tape L’oeil Eye Colour, €50.00. Six shades of matte and six shades of metallic glide effortlessly onto the eye leaving crease-proof longwearing shadow. To be honest we'd buy it for the packaging alone but happily the colour packs a punch too!

Happy Shopping!