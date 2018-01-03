'Diamonds are forever': Paris Hilton shares snap of $2m engagement ring

Paris Hilton announced her engagement to boyfriend of two years Chris Zylka with a snap of the happy couple on a skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado, describing her soon-to-be husband as her “best friend and soulmate”.

What she forgot to add is that he's also a dab hand a choosing a piece of jewellery fit for a heiress!

Advertisement Following her big announcement, the former reality star shared a series of photos on Instagram, all focusing on her humongous diamond engagement ring, which according to diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene, is modelled on her mother's. “Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told PEOPLE about the 20 carat piece, which he added is worth $2 million. “The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

Michael Greene designed the ring in just two days, so that Chris could pop the question while the two were in the magical setting of Aspen.

“He wanted it before Aspen, because if the opportunity was there, which it was, he wanted to ask Paris in Aspen,” Greene said. “When he came to pick it up and opened up the box he literally started shaking. He said, ‘I can’t stop shaking.’ It was like taking a good size man and bringing him down to a boy size giggle. He’s a super nice guy.”

Announcing the new, Paris wrote on Twitter: “I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved.

“He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Paris and Chris, who starred in US drama series The Leftovers, have been in a relationship for around two years after meeting eight years ago.

Pairs that the engagement ring is “so gorgeous and sparkling” and that she was “shaking” as she put it on her finger.