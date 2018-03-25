All Sections

Another royal wedding for the diary: Granddaughter of Grace Kelly, Charlotte Casiraghi, announces engagement to film producer boyfriend

The granddaughter of film star Grace Kelly Charlotte Casiraghi has announced her engagement to her film producer partner Dimitri Rassam.

Charlotte Casiraghi chose to announce the happy news at Monaco's Rose Ball, much to her mother, Princess Caroline's, delight.

The bride-to-be, 31, flashed her engagement ring on the red carpet at the charity event, where Princess Caroline of Hanover arrived with designer Karl Largerfeld.

The news comes just one week after the brde's step brother, Prince Christian of Hanover, tied the knot with his fiancée  Alessandra de Osma in a lavish celebration attended by model Kate Moss in Peru.

Prince Christian and fashion designer Alessandra exchanged vows in the bride's native Lima, and European royalty and their celebrity friends descended on the city for an event to remember.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
The guestlist was a veritable who's who of European monarchy, including Britain's Princesses Beatrice and British royal bride-to-be Eugenie, Monaco's Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi, Greece's Princess Olympia with her father Crown Prince Pavlos and legendary supermodel Kate Moss with her boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: (L-R) Alexandra of Hanover,Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: (3L-R) Princess Caroline of Hanover, Karl Lagerfeld, Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra of Hanover arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Magazine Hola! had reported that Charlotte and Dimitri were engaged some weeks ago, however according to Hello! this is the first time the couple have confirmed the news.

Hola! reports that the couple are set to marry this summer in Sicily, where the groom's mother has a private villa.

(FILES) -- A file photo taken on April 19, 1956 shows Prince Rainier III of Monaco and US actress and princess of Monaco Grace Kelly saluting the crowd as they leave Saint Nicholas' Cathedral after their wedding ceremony in Monaco. Monaco's royals on May 2, 2014 accused those behind a biopic starring Nicole Kidman as their mother Grace of hijacking their family history, just days before the film premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. In a statement, Prince Albert II and Princesses Caroline and Stephanie said the film did not accurately portray events involving their mother, the Hollywood actress who married Monaco's Prince Rainier III in 1956. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
Prince Rainier III of Monaco and US actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly are seen during their wedding lunch in Monaco on April 19, 1956. (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
A photo taken on April 19, 1956 shows US actress Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier of Monaco during their wedding ceremony in Monaco. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read /AFP/Getty Images)
Charlotte Casiraghi arrives for the church wedding of Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina of Hanover in Hanover, central Germany, on July 8, 2017. Prince Ernst August of Hanover did not give in to the injunctions of his father and married his fiancee Ekaterina Malysheva, a fashion designer of Russian origin. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Julian Stratenschulte / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE/AFP/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Charlotte Casiraghi attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Monaco Royal Family member Charlotte Casiraghi arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Kylie Minogue and Charlotte Casiraghi attend the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(L-R) Anna Wintour, Kate Moss, Charlotte Casiraghi and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Gucci show as part of Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: Charlotte Casiraghi arrives at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Charlotte Casiraghi and Alexandra Niedzielski attend the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pierre Casiraghi, son of Princess Caroline of Hanover (L), his wife Beatrice and his sister Charlotte Casiraghi arrive for the church wedding of Prince Ernst August of Hanover and Ekaterina of Hanover in Hanover, central Germany, on July 8, 2017. Prince Ernst August of Hanover did not give in to the injunctions of his father and married his fiancee Ekaterina Malysheva, a fashion designer of Russian origin. / AFP PHOTO / Ronny HARTMANN (Photo credit should read RONNY HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images)
Charlotte Casiraghi attends the Stella McCartney show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on October 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Charlotte Casiraghi (R) and Dimitri Rassan arrive at the Cesar Film Awards 2018 at Salle Pleyel on March 2, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: (3L-R) Princess Caroline of Hanover, Karl Lagerfeld, Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra of Hanover arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: (L-R) Alexandra of Hanover,Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: Dimitri Rassam and Charlotte Casiraghi arrive at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MARCH 24: Charlotte Casiraghi arrives at the Rose Ball 2018 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation at Sporting Monte-Carlo on March 24, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
