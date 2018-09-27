Buckingham Palace is selling replicas of Meghan Markle's engagement ring

As Meghan Markle continues to inspire royal followers and fashionistas alike with her chic LBDs and stylish pantsuits, there is one item of her wardrobe (or jewellery drawer) that remains one of a kind - her breathtaking three-stone engagement ring.

Created using diamonds from the personal collection of the Duke of Sussex' late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, a stone from Botswana, and a band of Welsh gold, the ring is a sentimental, priceless piece... and now royal fans can get their hands on an official replica courtesy of Buckingham Palace.

The trilogy diamond ring has been recreated using sparkling crystals in lieu of their pricey alternative, and is set on a silver-look palladium plated metal band (no Welsh gold here then).

Advertisement It retails for just over €30.00 (£30.00 excluding P&P) on the palace's official online e-store royalcollectionshop.co.uk and can be purchased together with the 'Buckingham Palace Statement Pendant' (£60.00) and 'Buckingham Palace Statement Earrings' (£25.00). The ring, which features an adjustable band, is "inspired by the engagement ring of Meghan Markle" and comes in a special ring box featuring the royal couple's official monogram in gold. It joins a collection of over 20 items form the 'Royal Wedding Collection' which also includes a souvenir horseshoe, sugared almonds, shortbread biscuit tube, tea towel and DVD.

The royal wedding was revisited again this week when the Duchess of Sussex appeared on a special documentary which saw members of the British royal family speaking about Queen Elizabeth II and her relationship with the commonwealth countries.

The special programme saw the former bride reunited with her wedding dress for the first time since her historic wedding in May, and explaining the detail of her intricate wedding veil, as designed by Claire Wright Keller.

It also saw Meghan revealing what her secret 'something blue' was on the day.

“Somewhere in here, there is a piece of…did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside?" the Duchess teased.

“It was my ‘something blue’. It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

No that would certainly be a limited edition!