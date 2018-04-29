'Choose love' - Caroline Flack announces engagement to boyfriend of five months Andrew Brady

The 'Love Island' host has revealed that her partner Andrew Brady - whom she's been dating since the beginning of the year - has popped the question.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her engagement ring on her finger and accompanied it with the caption: "He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off ... so I’ve said yes #chooselove (sic)"

Advertisement The 'Apprentice' star is said to have got down on one knee last week and the pair are now enjoying a two-week holiday to celebrate their new relationship status. A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Caroline is totally in love. Andrew treats her like a princess. She’s grinning from ear to ear because she feels like she’s found The One. All Caroline’s family love him and he’s got the Flack seal of approval. "She’s so happy that she is able to go on 'Love Island' this year having found love herself. She views it as a fairytale story."

Although they seem loved up now, their relationship hasn't been smooth sailing as the 38-year-old star dumped Andrew, 27, last month over rumours that he was using her to get famous but, following a crisis talk, they managed to get back on track.

Caroline set tongues wagging earlier this month when she was spotted with an 'AB' with a love heart tattoo on her hand - sparking rumours it was a tribute to Andrew.

Meanwhile, Caroline hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to her love life over the years as she has enjoyed a string of high-profile relationships with the likes of Prince Harry and Harry Styles but nothing has ever come of them.