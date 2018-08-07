All Sections

Roger Waters and Ellie Goulding among Silver Clef Award winners (Ian West/PA)

Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling announce engagement after whirlwind romance

Couple made traditional announcement in newspaper

Ellie Goulding is engaged to her partner Caspar Jopling after around 18 months of dating.

The engagement announcement, printed in The Times newspaper’s forthcoming marriages section, read: “Mr CWF Jopling and Miss EJ Goulding.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s engagement announcement in The Times newspaper
“The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

According to The Sun newspaper, a source said that Goulding, 31, is “over the moon and has never felt so happy”.

Goulding, whose forenames are Elena Jane, and Mr Jopling, an art dealer who works at Sotheby’s, are thought to have been an item since early 2017.

The Brit Award-winning singer, known for her hits including Starry Eyed, Burn and Your Song, is believed to have moved in with Mr Jopling in June.

At the Silver Clef Awards in June, Goulding said she and Mr Jopling were “really, really happy together”, according to the Evening Standard.

Goulding has previously been in relationships with McFly star Dougie Poynter, Greg James, DJ Skrillex and actor Jeremy Irvine, and she is also rumoured to have dated Ed Sheeran.

Ellie Goulding is believed to have moved in with Mr Jopling in June (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Goulding attending the Serpentine Summer Party 2018 held at the Serpentine Galleries Pavilion, Kensington Gardens, London
Ellie Goulding took home the Liz Hobbs Group Best Female Award (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ellie Goulding attends the Lost In Space event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the OMEGA Speedmaster, which has been worn by every piloted NASA mission since 1965 at Tate Modern on April 26, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding attends The David Haye Vs. Tony Bellew Fight at The O2 Arena on March 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding poses on the red carpet arriving for the BRIT Awards 2017 in London on February 22, 2017. (Photo credit NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Grand Reopening Event at the Cartier Mansion on September 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Cartier)
Ellie Goulding arrives for GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Ellie Goulding attends the
Ellie Goulding arrives for the World premiere of
