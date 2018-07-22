All Sections

Photo via Instagram

Engagements

Engagement ring 'was last thing I showed my dad before he passed' - Katharine McPhee

Actress confirmed her engagement to 68-year-old David Foster in a post 'celebrating life and not forgetting love'

Katharine McPhee has said that her engagement ring will act as a reminder of the last conversation she had with her father.

The singer's father Daniel passed away unexpectedly as his daughter celebrated her engagement to boyfriend David Foster.

Taking to Instagram, the American Idol runner up shared a snap of her gorgeous diamond ring, and explained how she showed it to her father moments before he passed away.

Advertisement

"[It] was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation," the 34-year-old bride-to-be said.

Scorpion actress Katharine said 'yes' when 68-year-old superstar producer and Asia's Got Talent judge David got down on one knee when they were holidaying in Italy last month.

"My dad was so happy for me," Katharine said, before confirming her engagement and tagging her fiancé. "It’s been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support.

"And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that “death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.” So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.

🎼Yup!!

A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on

The couple have known each other for years before becoming romantically involved.

David is a 16-time Grammy award winning producer, having co-written hits such as Earth, Wind & Fire's "After The Love Has Gone," and produced Whitney Houston's epic anthem "I Will Always Love You".

"We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time" she said previously.

"I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want."

Katharine McPhee at the Eighth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)
Katharine McPhee at the Eighth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)
Actor/singer Katharine McPhee attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actor/singer Katharine McPhee attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
View Gallery 10 photos
Presenter Katharine McPhee poses in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECKROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Presenter Katharine McPhee poses in the press room during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECKROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Katharine McPhee attends the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: Katharine McPhee attends the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Katherine McPhee People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live
Katherine McPhee People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live
Singer/songwriter Katharine McPhee poses at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer/songwriter Katharine McPhee poses at the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
Actress Katharine McPhee attends Day 2 of the Variety EMMY studio sponsored by Motorola on May 31, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
Actress Katharine McPhee attends Day 2 of the Variety EMMY studio sponsored by Motorola on May 31, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
Actresses Christina Hendricks (L) and Katharine McPhee attend Day 2 of the Variety EMMY studio sponsored by Motorola on May 31, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.
Actresses Christina Hendricks (L) and Katharine McPhee attend Day 2 of the Variety EMMY studio sponsored by Motorola on May 31, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.

Find your perfect venue