First look at Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring after boyfriend Justin Bieber pops the question

Hailey Baldwin has been snapped sporting some serious bling on 'that' finger as rumours of her engagement to singer Justin Bieber have been officially confirmed.

Groom-to-be Bieber took to Instagram to confirm reports that he had asked girlfriend Hailey to be his wife, with the Sorry hitmaker posting a lengthy message calling her the 'love of his life'.

According to TMZ, the proposal happened in a packed restaurant in the Bahamas, however Bieber's security did such a bang up job of making sure no cameras were pointed towards the pair as they said 'yes' there are no videos of the actual proposal (yet!)

However, photos of the newly engaged couple reportedly taken just after the proposal show bride-to-be Hailey sporting some serious bling on her ring finger - with many fans excitedly declaring the huge rock her engagement ring. In the photos posting to Instagram, the couple are seen in their beach wear, with Hailey in a neon bralette and matching neon trainers. The bride-to-be is seen sipping on a pink drinks with her pear shaped diamond on show, before the couple made their exit hand-in-hand together. Justin asked his girlfriend to be his wife on Saturday the 7th of July - with the groom-to-be commenting that it was a special date for him - because, according to Bieber, seven is number of 'spiritual perfection'.

Posting a photo of himself with Hailey, he wrote: "Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT!

"Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!! (sic)"

Ex girlfriend of the groom-to-be Selena Gomez is said to be 'surprised' by the happy couple's news, with a source telling E! News: ""Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care."

"Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out."