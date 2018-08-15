All Sections

Priyanka Chopra poses at the 'Baywatch' Photo Call at Sony Centre on May 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Engagements

First look: Priyanka Chopra debuts elegant engagement ring - as Jonas and Chopra clan prepare to meet ahead of wedding

Actress gave fans a glimpse of her new diamond in Instagram video

Priyanka Chopra has given fans a glimpse of the engagement ring given to her by fiancé Nick Jonas - and it's as elegant as you would imagine.

The sophisticated star has been keeping things low-key since news of an engagement broke last month, even going as far as concealing her ring finger from paparazzi, however the selfie doesn't lie - and a snap with fellow actress and close pal Raveena Tanton has offered fans the opportunity to gush over the star's new diamond.

The huge ring appears to be a cushion cut square diamond with diamond baguettes running down the band.

'Peecee and I getting our pouts in order' Raveena captioned the photo.

Former boyband star Nick Jonas proposed to the 'Baywatch' actress last month following just two months of official dating, and he's wasting no time merging the two families ahead of their romantic nuptials as he's taking his loved ones to the brunette beauty's home country for a "get together" with her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth.

A source told PEOPLE.com: "He and his family are going to India to meet her family."

Priyanka Chopra and Raveena Tanton | Photo via Instagram
This isn't the first time Nick has flown over to India to meet the 36-year-old star's relatives as the pair jetted over there in June to attend her friend's wedding.

The 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' hunk also took Priyanka along as his guest when his cousin Rachel Tamburelli got married in New Jersey last month.

A source said at the time: "It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fit right in!"

In between sets.. #selfiefirst #trainingday 🤦🏽‍♀️😂

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Nick proposed to Priyanka during a romantic trip to London for her 36th birthday and the pair reportedly celebrated their news with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A source said: "They are very happy. His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they're all really excited for him. He's definitely very serious about her."

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra in New York. Picture: Instagram
Speculation mounted about an engagement after director Ali Abbas Zafar announced Priyanka was leaving the Indian film 'Bharat' and hinted that Nick had something to do with the decision.

He tweeted: "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life (sic)."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Nick Jonas (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the
Priyanka Chopra in Dublin. Picture: Instagram
Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (L) accompanied by Nick Jonas arrive for the pre-engagement party of India's richest man and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman, Mukesh Ambanis eldest son Akash Ambani and fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on June 28, 2018. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images)
Actor Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reported to be engaged (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Actor Priyanka Chopra attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra in the Baywatch movie
Honoree Priyanka Chopra attends the Variety's Power Of Women at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 13, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra attends The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 3, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)
Priyanka Chopra attends the TIFF Soiree during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 6, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Indian Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and US singer Nick Jonas (R) stand together in Mumbai on June 22, 2018. - (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
