Four of a kind: Robbie Williams reveals how he proposed to wife Ayda
Robbie Williams has shared a gushing tribute to his wife Ayda and described how he proposed to her.
The pop star shared a black and white photo of the couple in which they are seated on a sofa with her legs up on his lap.
He wrote: “Every time I used to think of Ayda and pull a card from a deck it would always be a queen, so I took her to the place that I first laid my eyes on her and gave her four queens.
“Each card said one word each. Will… You… Marry… Me?”
He added the caption: “RomanceAwarenessMonth.”
The new X Factor judges celebrated their wedding anniversary on August 7, when Ayda shared a photo from their ceremony and wrote: “@robbiewilliams 8 years ago today we got married. Thank you for taking the midnight train to anywhere with me. It’s been the journey of a lifetime. Happy Anniversary! I love you!!”
The couple will be joined on the X Factor judging panel by One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, as well as returning judge Simon Cowell.