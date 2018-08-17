Four of a kind: Robbie Williams reveals how he proposed to wife Ayda

Robbie Williams has shared a gushing tribute to his wife Ayda and described how he proposed to her.

The pop star shared a black and white photo of the couple in which they are seated on a sofa with her legs up on his lap.

He wrote: “Every time I used to think of Ayda and pull a card from a deck it would always be a queen, so I took her to the place that I first laid my eyes on her and gave her four queens.

The couple will be joined on the X Factor judging panel by One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, as well as returning judge Simon Cowell.