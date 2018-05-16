'He was going to Dubai to get my ring' - Empire star Taraji P. Henson admits she knew about fiancé's 'surprise' proposal

The actress was given a Cartier bracelet before being given her real engagement item

The 'Empire' star was shocked when her beau Kelvin Hayden got down on one knee but says the whole thing wasn't really a surprise as she knew he was going to get a ring for her.

She said: "I already knew he was going to Dubai to get my ring. I knew, I just didn't know when he was going to pop the question. To be quite honest, I allowed it to be a surprise, because I could have found out if I wanted to!"

Taraji previously revealed Kelvin took her to their first date restaurant to pop the question.

She shared: "I think he was trying to wait, and he couldn't wait, cause he had the ring, and I guess it was burning a hole in his pocket. I'm in Atlanta right now, filming 'What Men Want', and I told him, I said, 'I'm gonna come home for Mother's Day,' and he said, 'Come home!' And I noticed the look in his eyes, but I didn't put it together.

"He takes me where we had our first date, I didn't put that together. I didn't put it together until we went into the party room after we ate, and I saw a violinist, because he was trying to say it was his friend's birthday - which it was, on Friday. 'Oh, Ronald's gonna have a little get-together in the back room.' And I was like, 'Aw, that's perfect. We'll already be there.'

"I go back there and I go, 'Ronald's not into violins, what's going on here?' And as I'm putting the dots together, I turn around, he's on his knee and then the river of tears just started and my lashes ended up on the floor."