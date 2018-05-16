All Sections

Actress Taraji P. Henson

'He was going to Dubai to get my ring' - Empire star Taraji P. Henson admits she knew about fiancé's 'surprise' proposal

The actress was given a Cartier bracelet before being given her real engagement item

Taraji P. Henson "allowed" her fiancé's proposal to be a surprise.

The 'Empire' star was shocked when her beau Kelvin Hayden got down on one knee but says the whole thing wasn't really a surprise as she knew he was going to get a ring for her.

She said: "I already knew he was going to Dubai to get my ring. I knew, I just didn't know when he was going to pop the question. To be quite honest, I allowed it to be a surprise, because I could have found out if I wanted to!"

And the 47-year-old actress admits she just "lost it" when Kelvin proposed.

She added to Extra TV: "He said, 'My friend Ronald, it's his birthday ... he's going to have a get-together in this little party room.' I go in the room and there's a violinist ... as I'm looking around the room ... and the people started coming in ... I started connecting the dots, and I turn around and he's already on his knee. I just lost it!"

Taraji previously revealed Kelvin took her to their first date restaurant to pop the question.

She shared: "I think he was trying to wait, and he couldn't wait, cause he had the ring, and I guess it was burning a hole in his pocket. I'm in Atlanta right now, filming 'What Men Want', and I told him, I said, 'I'm gonna come home for Mother's Day,' and he said, 'Come home!' And I noticed the look in his eyes, but I didn't put it together.

"He takes me where we had our first date, I didn't put that together. I didn't put it together until we went into the party room after we ate, and I saw a violinist, because he was trying to say it was his friend's birthday - which it was, on Friday. 'Oh, Ronald's gonna have a little get-together in the back room.' And I was like, 'Aw, that's perfect. We'll already be there.'

"I go back there and I go, 'Ronald's not into violins, what's going on here?' And as I'm putting the dots together, I turn around, he's on his knee and then the river of tears just started and my lashes ended up on the floor."

