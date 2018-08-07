All Sections

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Recording artist Leona Lewis (L) attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF)

'Here's to many more' - Leona Lewis 'engaged' to long term love Dennis Jauch

Bleeding Love hitmaker is currently holidaying in picturesque Puerto Rico

Leona Lewis has always been very private about her relationship with long term love Dennis Jauch, but fans are convinced she's let the cat out of the bag with this one.

The 33-year-old singer and her longtime boyfriend Dennis are reportedly taking the 'next big step' in their relationship - which first began eight years ago - as it has been claimed the pair are getting set to tie the knot.

The former ‘X Factor’ winner subtly showed off a diamond ring in a series of photos and videos posted to her Instagram Story on Monday, although none of her posts - which stay active on the site for 24 hours - confirmed the news beyond teasing glimpses of the sparkler.

The ‘Bleeding Love’ hit maker hasn’t commented on the speculation, but People.com have confirmed the engagement, which comes just days after the couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary.

On August 1, Dennis shared a collage of pictures of the couple on Instagram,  and dubbed his partner as an “incredible human being”.

He wrote: “It's been the most beautiful 8 years of my life with this incredible human being. Here's to many more beautiful memories (sic)”

The couple are notoriously secretive about their private life, and whilst they don’t often talk about their romance, Leona did admit in 2013 that she was looking to settle down with her beau eventually.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Leona Lewis attends The 2018 DVF Awards at United Nations on April 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Leona Lewis attends The 2018 DVF Awards at United Nations on April 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

She said at the time: “Things with Dennis are going really good.

We haven’t talked about marriage yet. It is something I want to do at some point. I did want to get married in my 20s. That was always a weird thing for me.

“I was always like, ‘I am going to get married in my 20s!’ But now I’m like ‘No, no, no. I’m not ready!’ I feel like you think you are going to be ready but then you get to your late 20s and you’re not ready.”

Leona and Dennis, who began dating in 2010, first met which Dennis worked as a backup dancer during Leona’s tour.
