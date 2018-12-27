'I said YES!'- Fair City star Amilia Stewart announces engagement with snap of stunning diamond ring

It was a very merry Christmas for Amilia Stewart this year as the Fair City star said 'yes' when her boyfriend popped the question as the celebrations settled on the big day.

Conall Keating got down on one knee on Christmas Day evening to ask Amiila - who plays Katy O'Brien in the RTE show - to be his wife, and the pair couldn't contain their excitement as they posed for photos.

“I choose you.

In every life, in every version of reality it’s always been you, my Amilia...”

Last night my Conall got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife.

I said YES!!!! 💍❤️ #engaged #Christmas2018 #shocked #heputaringonit 🙈 pic.twitter.com/vvJY0bV4Su — Amilia Stewart 👑 (@Amilia_Stewart) December 26, 2018

Amilia flaunted her stunning solitaire engagement ring as she planted a big kiss on her fiancé, and shared a special close up photo of her new bling and sparkly manicure for her social media followers.