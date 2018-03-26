'I was beginning to think that knee couldn't bend' - Irish rugby star Peter O'Mahony pops the question to girlfriend on luxury team trip to Dubai

Members of the Irish national rugby team are currently enjoying a lavish trip to Dubai after their Grand Slam win - and it seems love is in the air.

While many of the team have been enjoying a relaxing few days with their partners, Peter O'Mahony has taken the opportunity to make the most of it all - by popping the question to his long term love Jessica Moloney.

"And I was beginning to think that knee couldn't bend," Jessica joked on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple with their baby daughter Indie.

Advertisement "What a great way to end a week we will never forget with a fabulous crew of friends!" she wrote alongside the hashtags #isaidyes and #engaged. The squad have been enjoying a much deserved break in the Emirates after their Grand Slam win on St. Patrick's Day, and haven't been shy about documenting it for fans. Rob Kearney and girlfriend of four years Jess Redden posted photos of themselves soaking up the sun in Dubai alongside teammate Conor Murray and his girlfriend of six months, Derry beauty queen Joanna Cooper.

Conor and Joanna managed to keep their relationship under wraps for several months, but since they were pictured together leaving The Shelbourne Hotel last month, they aren't hiding their blossoming romance anymore.

Jess congratulated the bride to be with by posting a photo with the caption 'bursting for you', where Jessica gave a glimpse of her stunning cushion cut emerald shapped diamond.

Newly engaged Peter and Jessica have been an item for nearly six years.