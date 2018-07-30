'I’ll have to remortgage my life' - Made in Chelsea star Harry Baron reveals girlfriend Melissa Tattam has eye on €150K engagement ring

They have only been an item for a short time but already Melissa Tattam has hinted about the engagement ring she would like from boyfriend Harry Baron - and it's not cheap.

Couple have just moved in together

The Made in Chelsea couple have been dating for a mere six months but say they are going from strength to strength, having just moved in together.

And talk now appears to be on a possible wedding, as Harry reveals that Melissa has made some very firm hints as to what type of diamond she would like if he were to pop the question.

Although he says he's sure she's joking with him to an extent, "there's a serious element to it."

Perhaps the pair are keen to jump on the nuptial train after seeing fellow Made in Chelsea alums Spencer Matthews and Millie Mackintosh tie the knot with their respective partners in recent weeks, with newlywed Millie only beginning to share some of the pictures from inside her big day with fans.

Millie and fiancé Hugo Taylor exchanged vows in early July joined by friends, family and ex-castmates of the London-based reality series - including Spencer Matthews who attended with his wife Vogue Williams.

"This is the first relationship I’ve had where we completely get each other," Harry said of his relationship with Melissa.

"Everyone thinks I was hooking up with girls left, right and centre, but it wasn’t like that. I’m actually a relationship person."

