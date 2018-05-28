Irish Instagram star Terrie McEvoy reveals her stunning engagement ring

Irish blogger Terrie McEvoy is known for her chic sense of style and top travel tips, and after sharing her romantic proposal to boyfriend of five years Dave Fitzpatrick, no doubt many eyes will be on her as she plans her dream day.

Blogger Terrie McEvoy got engaged to boyfriend of five years David Fitzpatrick in the Algarve

And clearly when it comes to weddings, she's already done plenty of her own research, and is going to be very 'hands on' as she was with her gorgeous engagement ring.

The Irish influencer shared the stunning sparkler, which she created with her husband-to-be and Paul Conway of Tower Jewellers in Dublin, with her 130K followers, and it's quite a beauty.

Advertisement "I’m actually the luckiest girl in the whole world, ....I literally cannot take my eyes off it...." Terrie captioned an Instagram video that captured the sparkler in detail, before thanking the designer and apologising for being 'fussy'. It was worth the wait 💔 Here it is...The handmade ring we created together ✨👫💍💎😢 Thank you so much @davidfitz1986 I’m actually the luckiest girl in the whole world, ....I literally cannot take my eyes off it.... 😢 Thank you so so much to Paul Conway I always knew you would make it with so much love... we love you guys so so much!💕(ps sorry for being the fussiest girl in the world but you absolutely nailed it🙈😂☺️) #engagementring #handmade #lowsetting #oneofakind #luckygirl @towerjewellers 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Terrie McEvoy (@terriemcevoy) on May 27, 2018 at 2:26am PDT "Thank you so so much to Paul Conway I always knew you would make it with so much love... we love you guys so so much! (ps sorry for being the fussiest girl in the world but you absolutely nailed it." The couple saw out the special weekend in the luxurious Lyrath Estate, with the bride-to-be sharing a photo of herself wearing her diamond ring in the bath, sipping on a glass of bubbly.

They enjoyed a dinner at the hotel on Sunday night followed by a dip in the pool on Monday morning, before embarking on "a week of serious planning and decision making".