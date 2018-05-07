Irish Instagram star Terrie McEvoy shares pictures from the moment her long-term love David popped the question

Irish blogger Terrie McEvoy has announced that she and David Fitzpatrick, her boyfriend of five years, are engaged.

The loved-up couple, who document their shared world travels on Instagram, were in the Algarve in Portugal when David popped the question, all of which was documented by a photographer.

The destination holds a special place in David's heart as it was his late mother's favourite holiday spot, who passed away last month. Terrie said she was "totally in shock" when he proposed, then shared all the details of their special moment on social media.

Advertisement "He walked me onto the most incredible secluded beach surrounded by cliffs, and our song playing in the background," she wrote. "We followed white lanterns, leading close to the water and there it was.... written in sea shells... “Marry me”.... He got down on one knee and I dropped to the sand with him, totally in shock sobbing my heart out .... You never needed to ask me..... After that trip to LA almost 5 years ago, I knew you were the one and we would spend the most amazing life together..... "Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the whole universe and thank you for taking me to your special place and to the beach so your Mam could watch She would and I’m sure IS so proud of her baby boy...

"Nobody will ever understand the happiness you bring me... You makes my whole heart happy..... every single day. It’s just so easy... so so easy!"

The pair recently moved back to Dublin after emigrating to Australia in 2015 and will be in Ireland for the foreseeable future.