Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez confirms engagement to boyfriend Joe LoCicero

Gina Rodriguez has confirmed her engagement.

The 34-year-old star was believed to have gotten engaged to her boyfriend Joe LoCicero whilst celebrating her birthday in Mexico last week, and has now confirmed the news, saying she’s now “stuck” with him for the rest of her life.

She said: "Oh, I'm stuck with that man for life, he made that so.”

The ‘Jane the Virgin’ star - who has been dating Joe for around two years - doesn’t want to give away too many details about the romantic event though, as she wants to be able to keep details of her personal life as private as she can.

When asked how Joe popped the question, Gina said: "That I'm gonna keep to myself, that I don't think I'm gonna ever share that. Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it's the blessing and the curse of it, you know?

"The blessing is that you get to do what you love every day and you have so many incredible people supporting you. But then the little curse is that nothing's a secret anymore, you don't get to hold anything to yourself. So I'm gonna hold that one for as long as I can.”

And despite now being engaged, the actress is still “so far away” from having planned anything, as she’s too busy with work.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "I'm like, maybe in between this movie and that movie, maybe we can get married then?”

Gina stirred rumours of an engagement last week when she took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing a giant diamond rock on her ring finger.

She captioned the post:  "They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality. (sic)"

69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Gina Rodriguez. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Gina Rodriguez attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Gina Rodriguez attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Gina Rodriguez attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actor Gina Rodriguez attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_008 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress Gina Rodriguez attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actor Gina Rodriguez attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress Gina Rodriguez arrives at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gina Rodriguez arrives at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gina Rodriguez arrives at the 5th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards in Beverly Hills, California May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Gina Rodriguez arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Gina Rodriguez, winner of Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for 'Jane the Virgin,' poses in the press room during the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Actress Gina Rodriguez attends Variety and Women in Film Emmy Nominee Celebration powered by Samsung Galaxy
Actress Gina Rodriguez attends the 67th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 25720_001 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for TNT LA)
