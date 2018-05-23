'Just firmed our togetherness' - Emmerdale star Lisa Riley announces engagement

The 41-year-old actress has taken to Twitter to confirm she and her boyfriend Al - who she has been dating since 2014 - are to marry, but the happy couple are yet to pick a date for their big day.

She tweeted: "Yes I can now confirm the rumours are true....I have got engaged...my soul mate and best mate and love of my life Al is the best thing to have ever happened to me....we have absolutely NO date set for ANY wedding day, just happy together...zero fuss,just firmed our togetherness (sic)"

Advertisement Lisa also shared a picture of herself with a beaming smile on her face and her hand up to the camera to show off her sparkling engagement ring. The former 'Emmerdale' star - who played Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap - recently revealed she is exploring IVF treatment in a bid to fall pregnant. She said: "I've decided not to live in fear.

"I want to have IVF but I'm not going to put myself through a lot of stress if it doesn't work.

"There are a lot of reasons why I want to have a baby: some to do with the fact I've saved myself by losing weight, but also that I'm in love for the first time in my life and he would like to have a baby if we can.

"I don't just think about myself any more. If we were to have a child, that would be wonderful."

The 'Three Girls' star had previously put off having children when her mother Cath died from cancer in 2012, because she was worried she might pass the genes on to them.

The former 'You've Been Framed' host - who recently shed 12 stone – also admitted she was concerned she may not be able to deliver a baby naturally because of the surgery she underwent to remove excess flesh from her body.

She said: "When I went in to have surgery to remove the loose flesh after I lost all my weight, the first thing that came into my head when I saw my surgeon was, 'Can I still have kids after all the surgery?' I was worried that because my skin had been cut it would no longer stretch."