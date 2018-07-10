Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement date holds a very special meaning for the groom-to-be

When Justin Bieber confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Hailey Baldwin with a lengthy social media post declaring her the 'love of his life', he also revealed that the date he popped the question had a very special meaning - and has urged his wife-to-be to Google it for proof.

Rumours of an engagement broke by TMZ over the weekend, forcing the hitmaker to confirm his happy news with a sweet message to his bride-to-be on Instagram on Monday night.

Justin asked his girlfriend to be his wife on Saturday the 7th of July - with the groom-to-be commenting that it was a special date for him - because, according to Bieber, seven is number of 'spiritual perfection'.

Advertisement Posting a photo of himself with Hailey, he wrote: "Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! "Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!! (sic)" According to TMZ the proposal happened in a restaurant in the Bahamas, with Bieber's bodyguards doing a top job of ensuring no camera phones were pointed in their direction as the singer

His sweet tribute to his wife-to-be began: "Was gonna wait awhile to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.

"I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!!

"Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister getto see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!

While they have not yet announced a date for the big day, the bride-to-be has revealed that she wants her fiancé to be clean shaven for their nuptials.

When one Instagram user, Justin's road manager, Ryan Good, commented that Justin should "grow the mustache back for the wedding", Hailey quickly fired back: "don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic(sic)"

Meanwhile, an old Tweet from Hailey has resurfaced, where she showed her support for Justin and ex girlfriend Selena Gomez in their then relationship.

In the Tweet, dug up by TheCut, Hailey wrote: "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Beiber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream!"

For her part, Selena is said to be 'surprised' by the happy couple's news, with a source telling E! News: ""Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care."

"Selena is totally over him. She had tried again to make it work that last time and it didn't work out."