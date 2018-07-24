All Sections

Karlie Kloss announces engagement to 'soulmate' Joshua Kushner

Model Karlie Kloss is engaged.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old told her 7.4 million followers that she said a big 'yes' to boyfriend Joshua Kushner when he asked her to be his wife.

"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she captioned a sweet sun-filled snap of the pair.

The usually private couple have been dating for six years, managing to keep their courtship largely under wraps, which the entrepreneur acknowledged previously.

"It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," she told Porter magazine.

"Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring'. There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Karlie Kloss (Ian West/PA)
US model Karlie Kloss poses during the photocall before the Christian Dior's 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOTFRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss preps for the Met Gala. Picture: Snapchat
Karlie Kloss backstage ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. Aurore Marechal/PA Wire
Karlie Kloss attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Model Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards)
Karlie Kloss backstage ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. Aurore Marechal/PA Wire
