Karlie Kloss announces engagement to 'soulmate' Joshua Kushner
Model Karlie Kloss is engaged.
Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old told her 7.4 million followers that she said a big 'yes' to boyfriend Joshua Kushner when he asked her to be his wife.
"I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she captioned a sweet sun-filled snap of the pair.
Advertisement
The usually private couple have been dating for six years, managing to keep their courtship largely under wraps, which the entrepreneur acknowledged previously.
"It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," she told Porter magazine.
"Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring'. There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”