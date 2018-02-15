'Little did I know she planned one too!' - Couple inadvertently pop the question to each other at the exact same time

When you’re planning on proposing to your other half, there are a variety of things you have to consider - where you’re going to pop the question, what you’re going to say and last but not least, the ring.

Both women were aided by their mothers who suggested a surprise proposal over a game of Pictionary

However, one factor many people probably never dream of considering is the prospect that your partner may be secretly scheming to propose to you as well… at the exact same time.

That’s what happened when girlfriends Tori Monaco and Berkley Cade were playing Pictionary with Cade’s family in Seattle, Washington on Saturday night.

Advertisement Unbeknownst to Monaco, Cade had bought an engagement ring four months ago and decided to propose during a game of Pictionary with her mother’s help. Shortly after, Monaco bought her own engagement ring and contacted Cade’s mother who suggested she propose to Cade in the same way. Neither Monaco or Cade knew of the other’s intentions, with Cade’s mother acting as the architect behind the whole romantic plot.

I PLANNED A PROPOSAL FOR MONTHS.. little did I know she planned one too! #doubleproposal #lgbt pic.twitter.com/hWrIaFn3Dl — Tori 🌈 (@Toorriiiiiiiiii) February 11, 2018

The video shows Cade drawing on an easel during the game, with the clue leading up to the question: “Will you marry me?”

However, before she has a chance to finish her turn, Monaco goes down on one knee, much to Cade’s astonishment.

Cade then reaches over to retrieve a little box on the side that she’s been keeping hidden from her girlfriend with a second engagement ring inside.

"I PLANNED A PROPOSAL FOR MONTHS.. little did I know she planned one too!" Tori wrote on the video shared on Twitter.

Cade and Monaco met online a year ago, both having only dating boys in the past, INSIDER reports.

Double proposal playing Pictionary 😭 so amazing & I’m so happy for you 2💖 this was so perfect 😭😍 @BerkleyCade @Toorriiiiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/uG7R5UIQNm — Sydney (@33_Syd) February 11, 2018

The pair maintained a long-distance relationship, with Cade stationed in the air force in San Angelo, Texas and Monaco, a theatre director, studying at the University of Texas in Austin.

The video of their proposal has enraptured thousands of people around the world. It’s currently been shared 22,000 times and liked 64,000 times on Twitter.

“This is literally the best thing I have EVER seen!!! So happy for you two,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Others have been tagging Ellen Degeneres on social media, urging her to invite the couple to chat on her daily talk show.

Monaco has revealed on Twitter that she and Cade are planning on marrying during autumn.