Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson announces engagement

Spencer Matthews' ex-girlfriend said 'yes' to boyfriend Ryan Libbey while on a hike in LA

The 'Made in Chelsea' regular - and ex of Irish model Vogue Williams' husband Spencer Matthews - has confirmed that she and fiancé Ryan are set to walk down the aisle in the near future after the hunky personal trainer popped the question on August 4 - his birthday - during a romantic getaway to Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Louise explained: "Ryan said: 'I really want to go on a hike,' and I was like: 'I'm really tired - and we've got dinner plans.' He convinced me to come, so I threw on one of his big T-shirts and some cycling shorts.

Advertisement "We were racing to the top of a hill and he found one of these private paths off the track. There was dust flying everywhere. Then he said: 'Shall we take a rest?' " Ryan added: "I said something like: 'I've had the best birthday ever, but there's one more birthday wish that I'd like. Will you marry me?' " Louise explained: "He dropped to one knee and opened the box. I had to catch my breath because I thought I was going to faint."

Ryan concluded: "I've been on a secret mission for so long [Ryan has been planning the proposal for four months], with this ring hidden in my backpack for weeks. Every time we were going through airport security I weed myself."

The 28-year-old beauty has admitted she was so shocked by the proposal that she cried "solidly for three days" after her beau slipped the ring on her finger. She explained: "I'm still shell-shocked. I've been crying solidly for three days. It's the most exciting thing that's ever happened to me in my entire life.

"Ryan and I have known that we want to spend the rest of our lives together for quite a long time. I love him more and more every day, which sounds so clichéd, but it's the truth."

The couple got #engaged to be engaged' in a special Christmas episode of the London-based reality series, with Ryan giving his girlfriend a 'promise ring' to signify that one day they would be engaged for real.

The full interview can be read online at ok.co.uk or in this week's magazine.