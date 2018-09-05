'Magical!' - RTE star Jenny Dixon announces engagement to Limerick TD Tom Neville

RTE star Jenny Dixon has revealed that she and boyfriend Tom Neville have gotten engaged.

The Fair City actress took to social media to reveal that the Fine Gael TD had popped the question - flashing her elegant engagement ring in a series of romantic photos.

“An unbelievably magical day! Crying and smiling! My soulmate and best friend, you’re gorgeous and I can’t wait to be your wife. Yes,” she wrote, sharing a ring emoji and several pictures of the couple.

Advertisement Jenny and Tom have been on holidays for the last few days, vacationing in Capris in Italy. They have been dating for two years, first meeting at the Richard Harris Film Festival in Limerick in 2016. Already a successful politician at that point, Jenny admitted she didn’t recognise him when they first met and assumed he was an aspiring actor.

Italy clearly holds a special place in their hearts as the pair spent their first New Year’s together in Milan.

Tom has acted in the past and Jenny previously told that many people are now expecting him to make a cameo on Fair City, where she plays fan favourite Kerri-Ann.

"The number of people who have said he will get a role in Fair City to him, especially in Limerick, they're actually convinced now it's going to happen, 'We heard that you're gong to be on Fair City',” she said.

Jenny and Tom have acted together already, starring in the movie Full Circle which was a feature film debut for both.