RTE's Blathnaid Treacy announces engagement - and shares a snap of her elegant engagement ring
Said 'yes' to boyfriend Charlie Moon in Mexico
Blathnaid Treacy has touched down in Dublin after her trip to Mexico – with a sparkly engagement ring on her finger.
The RTÉ presenter (29) announced today that she is engaged to her musician boyfriend Charlie Moon after their four-week holiday.
The pair headed to Mexico to celebrate the wedding of 2fm DJ Blathnaid's brother Fiachra before taking off together to take in all that the South American country had to offer.
"Mexico really was a trip we will never forget," said the host of Dancing With The Stars spin-off show, Can't Stop Dancing.
"So great to be home and celebrate with friends," she added, alongside photos of herself and her fiancé, and a close-up of her elegant engagement ring.
Other Dancing With the Stars cast members Aoibhin Garrihy and Erin McGregor were among those wishing the newly-engaged couple well, as well as model and former Xposé host Ruth O'Neill.