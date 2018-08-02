RTE's Blathnaid Treacy announces engagement - and shares a snap of her elegant engagement ring

Blathnaid Treacy has touched down in Dublin after her trip to Mexico – with a sparkly engagement ring on her finger.

Said 'yes' to boyfriend Charlie Moon in Mexico

The RTÉ presenter (29) announced today that she is engaged to her musician boyfriend Charlie Moon after their four-week holiday.

The pair headed to Mexico to celebrate the wedding of 2fm DJ Blathnaid's brother Fiachra before taking off together to take in all that the South American country had to offer.