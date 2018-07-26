'The best part' - Karlie Kloss reveals stunning engagement ring to pals Princess Beatrice and Serena Williams

They said it would be a star-studded guest list for supermodel Karlie Kloss' wedding to businessman and investor Joshua Kushner - and after seeing the first people the Victoria's Secret star called up to share her big news with, one would well believe it!

Kloss called sharing the news it 'one of the best parts [of getting engaged]' before flashing up her huge round cut diamond for her closest gal pals to admire

Kloss, who has been dating younger brother of Jared Kushner (he the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump) Joshua Kushner for six years, announced their engagement with a sweet post on Instagram earlier this week.

Advertisement "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," a beaming Kloss wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair. But there was one thing she kept hidden from her 7.5million followers - the ring... which was most likely because she wanted to give the first glimpse of the special sparkler with her best friends first! And the first people the star called up? Her sisters, of course, followed by her grandma (who's just learning how to Facetime), her best pal from childhood Davis Petrash, followed by none other than Britain's Princess Beatrice, and tennis superstar Serena Williams - oh, and her mom.

The couple have been tipped to have a star-studded guest list for their wedding, the date for which has not been released.

Joshua, as the younger brother of Ivanka Trump's husband Jared - the son-in-law of and one-time advisor to US President Donald Trump - has quite the powerful family tree while Taylor Swift, Diane von Furstenberg, Princess Beatrice and Serena Williams are among the bride-to-be's closest friends.

After news of their engagement broke, the couple were spotted on David Geffen’s yacht in Positino alongside designer Misha Nonoo - who is believed to be the anonymous matchmaker who first put a certain Meghan Markle in touch with one Prince Harry - oil heir Mike Hess and rock legend Paul McCartney.