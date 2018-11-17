'The Bold and the Beautiful' actress and Queen Elizabeth's god-daughter Princess Theodora of Greece is engaged

Princess Theodora of Greece and her lawyer partner Matthew Kumar have announced their engagement.

Theodora (35) is the youngest daughter of King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece.

A statement from the King's office said, “Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr Matthew Kumar.

A statement from the King's office said, "Their Majesties King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie are delighted to announce the engagement of their youngest daughter Theodora to Mr Matthew Kumar. "Further details about the forthcoming wedding will be provided in due course. "Mr Matthew Kumar, 34, was born and raised in Southern California to Sam and Lonnie Kumar. He is a practising attorney in Los Angeles." View this post on Instagram Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt ♥️ A post shared by Theodora (@tgreece) on Nov 16, 2018 at 7:11am PST The monarchy was abolished in Greece in 1974 but the royals have retained their titles.

Princess Theodora was raised in England and graduated in Theatre Arts from Brown University. She landed a role in LA based US soap The Bold and the Beautiful and it was in LA that she met Matthew Kumar.

Announcing their engagement after two years together on Instagram, she wrote, "Words can’t express our happiness and excitement," she wrote. "I can’t wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you Matt."

The wedding is likely to feature many European royals among the guest list, not least Queen Elizabeth, who became Theodora's god-mother in 1983.

Also, the Danish and Spanish royal families including Queen Sofia of Spain and Queen Margrethe of Denmark are related to the Princess.