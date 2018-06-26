This Victoria's Secret model just said yes to the most extravagant proposal
Devon Windsor's boyfriend just gave everyone major #engagementgoals
Model Devon Windsor is officially engaged after boyfriend Johnny Dex popped the question in a proposal that these days can only be described as 'Instagram-worthy' ("and what was it worthy of before Instagram?" you ask...)
The model, who is best known for walking the colourful catwalk for lingerie brand Victoria's Secret said a big 'yes' to boyfriend Johnny when he asked her to marry him with a seriously extravagant setup.
Devon believed she was being flown to a photoshoot when she looked down at the private beach below her to see a huge 'Marry Me' written in the sand.
Advertisement
"When you think you're flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this.... this was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture the beach. "I'm the luckiest woman in the world!"
In another photo Dex can be seen down on one knee before his barefoot bride-to-be. Devon captioned the image: "I'll never finish falling in love with you...... ladies and gents, my fiancé..."
Devon's sister later shared a photo of the bride-to-be's stunning oval engagement ring, as she welcomed Johnny to the 'best squad in the land'.