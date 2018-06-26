This Victoria's Secret model just said yes to the most extravagant proposal

Model Devon Windsor is officially engaged after boyfriend Johnny Dex popped the question in a proposal that these days can only be described as 'Instagram-worthy' ("and what was it worthy of before Instagram?" you ask...)

The model, who is best known for walking the colourful catwalk for lingerie brand Victoria's Secret said a big 'yes' to boyfriend Johnny when he asked her to marry him with a seriously extravagant setup.

Devon believed she was being flown to a photoshoot when she looked down at the private beach below her to see a huge 'Marry Me' written in the sand.