LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Lady Gaga at 'A Star Is Born' UK Premiere at Vue West End on September 27, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

'Totally inseparable' - Lady Gaga finally confirms engagement (and here's all the details on her pink engagement ring)

Lady Gaga has confirmed her engagement to Christian Carino.

The 32-year-old singer was first reported to be engaged to the CAA talent agent - whom she has been dating since the start of 2017 - in November last year, and now, almost a year later, she’s finally confirmed the happy news.

On Monday night, the star gave a speech as she was honoured at the Women In Hollywood Awards, hosted by Elle magazine in Beverly Hills, where she referred to her longtime love as “my fiancé”.

According to sources, the ‘Million Reasons’ hitmaker was also wearing a $400,000 pink diamond ring on her ring finger during the event, which she has also been seen showing off at the Grammy awards earlier this year, as well as during the press tour for her new movie ‘A Star is Born’.

Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, told E! News: "Lady Gaga's spectacular ring appears to be a 6-7 carat pink sapphire with a diamond halo totaling 3-4 carats. This is likely a high quality, no heat treatment, pink sapphire. It looks like it may be a Padparadscha sapphire, in which case this ring would easily retail between $300,000 and $400,000."

Gaga - who was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in 2016 - has remained largely private about her relationship with Christian, 49, but previously gushed about the hunk whilst on stage last year.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are seen at the 2018 New York City Pride March on June 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Richard Stabler/Getty Images)
She said at the time: "When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK. The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”

Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Lady Gaga speaks onstage during ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 15: Jennifer Lopez (L) and Lady Gaga speak onstage during ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)
And in Gaga's documentary, 'Gaga: Five Foot Two’, the star explained that she often asks Christian, as well as the other members of her family, for advice when it comes to her career.

She said: "It's not just about it being my boyfriend. I ask that of many people in my life, and my family, all the time.
"At the end of the day, I'm my father's daughter, my mother's daughter, my sister's sister.”

Previously, sources stated that the pair had been "totally inseparable" ever since they were spotted getting cosy at a Kings of
Leon concert in January last year.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born (Neal Preston/Warner Bros)
Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga attends ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of 'A Star Is Born' held at Vue West End on September 27, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
