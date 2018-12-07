WATCH: 'I just took a chance!' - Cork man stages sweet Christmas proposal in airport arrivals hall

A Cork man took his love to new heights when he pulled off a sweet festive proposal in an airport arrivals hall.

Ken Wills popped the question to Deborah Kirby in Cork Airport last night, after arranging for their special moment to be captured on camera.

Ken, who was flying into Cork from Heathrow, enlisted the help of airport staff to help him surprise his now bride-to-be with his sweet proposal, which was captured by Cork-based media production company, Isla Media.

As an unsuspecting Deborah waited for his arrival, her favourite song - Woman by John Lennon - began playing before Ken appeared. As he entered the arrivals hall Ken dropped to one knee and asked her to be his wife. Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy said: "When Ken reached out and asked for assistance to plan the perfect proposal, we were delighted to help. It was the perfect ruse. We recruited a camera crew, who pretended to film the live Christmas music being performed at the airport daily throughout December and arranged for The Loungeman to play Deborah's favourite song. It was lovely to help this great couple capture this beautiful moment.

“After the proposal, airport staff, Aer Lingus crew and the couple toasted with a glass of champagne. We offer Deborah and Ken a heartfelt congratulations from everyone at Cork Airport.”

Ken revealed he thought the airport would be the perfect proposal location as airports have a special place in the couple’s hearts.

“We first saw each other, after 15 years, six years ago in an airport. And have been dating since,” he said, adding that while he had been thinking about the proposal for some time, he only “plucked up the courage” on Wednesday night to email the airport and see whether they could work together on a magical Christmas surprise.

“I just took a chance,” he said.

The couple have three children, Aaron (19), Robin (13) and Harry (8).

The Loungeman, who serenaded the couple on the night, has offered to perform at their wedding for free as a wedding gift.