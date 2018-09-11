Wedding bells for George McMahon as Fair City star pops the question in romantic rooftop proposal: all the details

It's wedding bells for Fair City actor George McMahon and fiancée Rachel Smyth after George popped the question over the weekend in a romantic rooftop proposal at the Marker Hotel.

Spain is in the sights of the loved-up pair, as George, who plays Mondo in the popular soap, told the Herald they were thinking of tying the knot in sunny Nerja sometime next year.

"My mam lives in Nerja in Spain and my sister got married there last year," he said. "We will possibly go out there and do a small enough wedding but it will be more of a party than anything else. We are looking at somewhere in Spain next year."

Advertisement Romantic George had planned to propose to Rachel the night before their daughter Frankie's christening, which was on Sunday. He revealed his plans to Rachel's mum last week who he said "kindly gave me her blessing". "She was the only one who knew - it was a big surprise then when we rang the families on Saturday night." However, as busy parents, two nights out in-a-row are rarer than they might have been in the past, and George said he had to cajole Rachel into going for a meal for a bit of time together before the hustle and bustle of the christening the next day.

"The whole time I knew what was coming and I was necking back the wine out of nerves, and she was like, 'Are you all right?'. I said, 'Oh yeah, just thirsty'. Eventually I plucked up the courage to ask her on the roof of the Marker and thankfully she said yes," said a relieved George.

"So without raining on Frankie's parade we had a double celebration - Frankie's christening party as well as our engagement party."

And the sparkler on Rachel's finger was picked out by her thoughtful fiance himself, who was paying close attention to her suggestions over the last few months.

"I went shopping for the ring myself but Rachel was very good at little pointers over the past couple of months, you know 'this is the type of style I would like'. "She was very good pointing me in the right direction in terms of what she would like. Thankfully I picked up on the hints and she was really happy with the ring."

The pair celebrated the good news with family in House bar and restaurant, Dublin 2, on Sunday, also celebrating Frankie.

George and Rachel welcomed baby Frankie earlier this summer. As the couple's first child, Frankie was eager to get into the world, arriving 11 days early back in May.