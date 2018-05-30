All Sections

Meghan Markle wedding(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fancy looking like Meghan Markle on your big day? Dior launch 'affordable' make-up range based on Duchess's wedding look

Meghan is set to be an inspiration for bridal make-up with her light, fresh, minimal look on her wedding day - which was reportedly achieved using a foundation from Dior's new Backstage collection

Fancy looking like Meghan Markle on your big day? Well here's your chance.

Dior have launched a new range of face and body foundations inspired by the look the Duchess had on her wedding day to Prince Harry - and it's apparently going to be an affordable one.

The luxury beauty brand created the Dior Backstage collection - used by makeup artists backstage at the Dior Cruise 2019 show in Chantilly, France - with a more inclusive range in the hopes of appealing to a new generation of customers.

Read more: Mystery manicure: Just what was Meghan's wedding day nail colour?

The collection's most anticipated item is the Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation which has 40 shades ranging from number 0 in cool/rosy tone,  to a 9 neutral - the deepest foundation shade Dior has ever created - and according to reports, the newly anointed Duchess Of Sussex's makeup artist Daniel Martin used the buildable liquid to let her natural beauty shine when she tied the knot with Harry, 33, earlier this month.

And creative and image director for Dior Makeup, Peter Phillips said the new formula is his "key product" to use on clients.

Meghan Markle leaves St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
He told Harper's Bazaar: "It's my key product. I wanted 16 different levels of intensity but above all, 6 different skin undertones: rosy, olive, yellow, beige, etc. in total that makes 40 colors, allowing every woman to find the shade that best matches her complexion"

The campaign for the collection is fronted by models Bella Hadid, Chu Wong, Manuela Sanchez and Ruth Bell and 21-year-old Bella even helped design the contour palette from the collection based on her love of a former Dior contour product.

He continued: "(Bella's) a master of contouring, these are the shades she loves to use. She has a mixed skin tone- she's pale but can go a bit more olive. Two years ago I brought out like a contouring stick it was her favorite so we based it off those colors to do this."

