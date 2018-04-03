Fifteen fabulous fragrances for 2018 brides (and the wedding perfume Meghan Markle could wear for her big day!)

A brand new perfume heralds a fresh new start for a lot of folk who put their feelings in fragrances.

From the most popular to the ultra unique: wonderful wedding perfumes for 2018, and - because we can't help ourselves - what scent we think Meghan Markle could wear for her big day in May!

Indeed they might be right to.

Our olfactory system is one of our most sensitive memory triggers - with some believing that our sense of smell is in fact the most closely linked of all our senses to our memories. A perfume can encapsulate a moment in time, bringing us back to the feelings and memories over and over whenever we pick up the scent way down the line.

Advertisement Which is why when many people choose to wear a fresh new scent on their person on their wedding day, they choose one that is entirely unique to that day (or the time surrounding that day) and therefore the key to unlocking emotions felt on the day way into the future. For 2018, there are plenty of punchy perfumes on the shelves to choose from for your big day, from Oscar de la Renta's freesia, jasmine sambac and creamy sandalwood Bella Blanca and Elie Saab's wedding-ready White, and Chanel's new-take-on-their-classic Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense to Jo Malone's effortlessly elegant English Fields collection (we'll have one of each, please.) Of course if you're looking for something completely unique to you there are dozens of delicious options out there too.

Irish brand waters + wild are a certified organic Irish perfume company producing limited edition scents created in small batches from their stone barn in West Cork. Their ingredients are ethically and sustainably sourced from around the globe, and from right on their doorstep on the wild Atlantic coastline - no doubt a brilliant option for those wanting to support an Irish brand and showcase a signature scent for the first time on their big day.

If you're in need of inspiration for your big day scent, one person who many brides look for all aspect of their wedding is of course, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

In yet another example of 'The Kate Effect', as soon as the name of Kate's wedding perfume was released, Illuminum sold out of their White Gardinia Petals fragrance before a waiting list was eventually set up. In fact even today - seven years since she walked down the aisle - it's notoriously difficult to get a hold of, as is its follow-up best seller Rose Oud (Selfridges has had it in stock in the past, but other than that you're looking at Ebay or Amazon for a whiff.)

Master perfumer behind Illuminum Michael Boadi however is unveiling his brand new perfume collection Valhalla Viking Heroes this summer.

Watch this space.

Meghan Markle is a fan of a fabulous fragrance, once telling the Express "If I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home". The bride-to-be reportedly counts Oribe’s Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum and Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Colognes among her favourite scents.

We see her going for something like Fulhum-based Friedemodin, co-founded by German and Sweden born Nina Friede and Elisabeth Modin (working with French perfumer Francis Robert), or possibly British perfumer Boadicea the Victorious - a brand named for a warrior queen that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 65th wedding anniversary with an entire collection.

However, if we were betting folk here at THEVOW.ie, our money would be on Ormonde Jayne by Linda Pilkington.

Chershire native Linda grew her perfumery from humble beginnings, selling flowers at the side of the road outside her home, before learning how to make scented candles. She travelled the world as an entrepreneur, working in hotels, farms and ice cream parlours in South America, Africa and the Far East, before returning to London where she continued her career in perfumery by creating ‘the perfect scented candle’ for Chanel. Eventually Linda set up the Ormonde Jayne perfumery in 2002 in London’s Old Bond Street, where each product is passionately created by Linda and bottled and packaged by hand.

Linda's philosophy is 'the pursuit of beauty and elegance, with the quality of English craftsmanship, the art of French perfumery and the sensuality and natural harmony of the Orient.'