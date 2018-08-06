Bridal beauty: Make up artist Sue Brophy on creating a soft, sun-kissed glow for your wedding day

"For Judy’s bridal makeup we wanted a sun kissed soft glam makeup look - with lots of fluffy lashes!" says Sue Brophy, the Dublin-based hair and make-up artist who has worked with some of the country's most gorgeous glossies - and most beautiful brides.

Irish wedding make-up artist Sue Brophy reveals her top bridal must-have make-up products, why it's so important to have a pre-wedding make-up trial, and shows you how to achieve a glamorous sun kissed look for your big day

She's talking about recent bride, Irish stylist Judy Gilroy who, the minute she began planning her big day, called up Sue to save the date.

"When we set a date for the wedding, Sue was the very first person I called" Judy said. "I didn’t have a caterer, planner or florist yet - but I knew I wanted Sue! We didn’t even need to do a trial - that’s how good she is."

Judy opted out of a makeup trial before the big day, which Sue says is rare for a bride; "but as we've worked closely together for photo shoots and TV she had seen my worked and said she trusted me completely to give her exactly what she wanted on the day." While Judy was happy to without, Sue advises her brides to have a make-up trial with her about 4-5 weeks before the day, so both bride and make-up artist can get a feel for what they want to achieve on the day. For these trials, Sue either travel to the bride's house, or they come in to see her, depending on what suits schedules. She then spends 90 minutes creating the look to suit the bride. "I always listen to what they want and like to see images to see what their personal makeup style is so I can adapt my style to fit the bride," she says. "I want them to look the best version of themselves and be confident and comfortable in their look."

Below she explains how she achieved Judy's beautiful big day look...

Skin

"For Judy’s look I prepped the skin with Shisedo Synchro Skin Moisturiser and Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, then I buffed on Armani Luminous Silk Foundation mixed with MUFE HD Foundation, I added some definition using MUFE cream sticks I used a cream eyeshadow from Shisedo on her cheeks as blush, I set the base with Laura Mercier Loose Powder and moved onto eyes.

Eyes

"I brushed brows into place with the new Catrice brow gels and left set I preped eyelids with Mayballine Concealer, then I buffed a warm Taupe Shadow from Smashbox into socket and winged it out. I lined the eyes with the Charlotte Tilbury Rock n Khol Pencil and smoked this out with some matte brown shadow. Then I pressed two bronze metallic shadows onto the lid. I added mascara and some deconstructed lashes to her lash extensions and I smoked out the lower lash line with a bronzed shadow and finished the eyes with mascara top and bottom. After brow gel set I filled in any gaps with a matte eyeshadow and angel brush.

Glow

"I added glow to Judy’s skin using gold bar from Charlotte Tilbury and some Vanilla pigment from Mac. I bronzed up the skin using B Bold Contour Kit. I lined and filled in lips with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk and used Kim K lipstick and peach gloss. The look was completed with touches of Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Powder in No 2 to insure the makeup was seamless under eyes and nothing would budge. I finished with a spritz of Urban Decay All Nighter Spray and used L’Oréal Illuminating Drops all over chest and any visible skin.

Main Products: Skin - Armani luminous silk, MUFE cream sticks, Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter, Laura mercier loose powder, Charlotte Tilbury Flawless finish powder, BBold Contour Palette. Eyes/brows - Catrice brow gel, Mac Cool neutrals Palette, Charlotte Tilbury Rock n Kohl Lips, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow talk lip penci, Kim K nude.

Sue's Stat Products for wedding day beauty

For a wedding day I personally think powder is a must, even for dewy make-up looks as it give longevity and can be used to kick back shine in areas where it's unwanted. I advise brides to use a compact powder for touch ups and my personal favourite at the moment is Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish.

I also advise my brides to have their own Damp Beauty Sponge. My favourite is by Real Techniques. It’s amazing for flawlessly applying foundation but also for reactivating tired make-up without adding more product. It makes makeup look freshly applied like magic!

Lips are a must and I always advise my brides to purchase a liner and lippy to reapply when needed throughout the day. My most popular has been this year has been Charlotte Tilbury lip combos - Pillow Talk liner with Penelope Pink being my most commonly used.

For more on Sue Brophy, visit suebrophy.com/