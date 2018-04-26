From vintage waves to modern curls - get some hair inspiration for your big day

As we approach the intensification of the summer wedding season, it's time to strategise your potential look for the day.

A bride-to-be can only pour through Pinterest so much, which is why global hair extensions brand Great Lengths' new 'Own the Day' Spring/Summer '18 campaign features four of the biggest hair trends for Irish brides this year.

Vintage waves (above), as seen on Sports Illustrated supermodel Kate Upton, on their wedding day are gaining steam thanks to the aforementioned celebrity endorsements, while its no fuss look means you can incorporate some hair accessories without going OTT.

Advertisement A Textured Braid for a boho bride - imagine an alternative wedding in a rarely used country house and beautiful backlit pictures in a field. Thanks to Meghan Markle, there is a resurgence in the chignon - it's no longer seen as the frumpy option, but rather a modern option for an equally modern bride. On the subject of royal brides, Kate Middleton's structured curls and trademark bouncy blowdry shows no sign of waning, but this look kicks the glamour up a notch for a timeless, polished style.

A survey by the company showed that 60% of brides believe their hair is the most important feature of the day and 79% would wear extensions for it.