High Street Bridal: H&M's brand new wedding dress and occasionwear collection has something for everyone
Stunning new collection from H&M arrives just in time for wedding season
H&M has always had something elegant for informal events, but their brand new wedding collection - which yes, does include actual wedding dresses - has fabulous formal occasions sewn up too!
Using lavish lace and fluid silks, the collection combines luxury-feel fabrics to create a high end feel at some rather appealing price points.
From flower girls to wedding guests, bridesmaids to the woman of the moment herself, the collection offers a alluring alternative to traditional wedding and formal gowns.
Pretty white lace wedding dresses start from €49.99, while cute flower girl accessories can be whipped up for as little as €3.99.
