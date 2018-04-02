All Sections

The Wedding Shop - Occasionwear by H&M

Fashion & Beauty

High Street Bridal: H&M's brand new wedding dress and occasionwear collection has something for everyone

Stunning new collection from H&M arrives just in time for wedding season

H&M has always had something elegant for informal events, but their brand new wedding collection - which yes, does include actual wedding dresses - has fabulous formal occasions sewn up too!

Using lavish lace and fluid silks, the collection combines luxury-feel fabrics to create a high end feel at some rather appealing price points.

From flower girls to wedding guests, bridesmaids to the woman of the moment herself, the collection offers a alluring alternative to traditional wedding and formal gowns.

Pretty white lace wedding dresses start from €49.99, while cute flower girl accessories can be whipped up for as little as €3.99.

See the full collection in our gallery below.

Long lace dress €99.99
Short lace dress €49.99
Draped dress €59.99
Wrap dress with embroidery €99.99
Court shoes €19.99
Pleated long dress €79.99
Draped dress €59.99
Tulle dress with lace €69.99
Satin top €39.99
Tulle dress €22.99
Tulle dress €34.99
Alice band with flowers €3.99
Satin top €39.99
Tulle dress €34.99
Tulle dress €22.99
