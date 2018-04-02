High Street Bridal: H&M's brand new wedding dress and occasionwear collection has something for everyone

H&M has always had something elegant for informal events, but their brand new wedding collection - which yes, does include actual wedding dresses - has fabulous formal occasions sewn up too!

Stunning new collection from H&M arrives just in time for wedding season

Using lavish lace and fluid silks, the collection combines luxury-feel fabrics to create a high end feel at some rather appealing price points.

From flower girls to wedding guests, bridesmaids to the woman of the moment herself, the collection offers a alluring alternative to traditional wedding and formal gowns.