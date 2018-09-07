Black wedding dress steals the show at Louise Kennedy autumn / winter collection

No one can accuse designer Louise Kennedy of resting on her laurels.

The Tipperary woman has designed for presidents, first ladies, royalty and an army of loyal fans across three generations and yesterday she unveiled several exciting new concepts for AW18 collection, including a show-stopping black wedding dress.

The floor sweeping 'Victoria' wedding gown with corded lace, hand- embellished crystals and feathers plus a glamorous, scallop-edged train is available on application at her Merrion Square salon.

Clients can expect to pay in the region of €4k-€8k for one of her bespoke, custom made wedding dresses. Model Sarah Morrissey yesterday wore the black, bateau neckline dress with a Michael Leong headpiece under a dramatic cloud of tulle.

It was the final look in a 64 outfit show held around the outdoor pond at the Merrion Hotel. Commenting on the finale showstopper, Louise said: "In London, we've certainly had brides 'second time around' wearing black and there have been some famous brides wearing black."

A number of celebrity brides have chosen gothic black to walk up the aisle say 'I Do'. Sarah Jessica Parker wore black when she married Matthew Broderick in 1997. 'Grey's Anatomy' actress Ellen Pompeo married Chris Ivery in 2007 wearing bridal noir and singer Avril Lavigne married Nickelback rocker Chad Kroeger in a black Monique Lhuiller gown.



Another element of surprise in Louise' Kennedy's latest collection was the introduction of the 'Zoey' tulle skirts (€495). Playful and sheer, the more voluminous tulle skirts are different to Louise's signature fluid jersey and tailored coats for which she is famous but they fitted in seamlessly for the ultimate luxury capsule wardrobe.