Classic courthouse style: 18 chic wedding suits for the sophisticated city bride

When one thinks of chic brides in slick suits, Bianca Jagger's Saint-Tropez nuptials with Rolling Stones frontman Mick immediately comes to mind.

The couple tied the knot in a Catholic ceremony in '71, while Bianca was four months pregnant with their daughter Jade.

The black and white photos of the couple emerging from their 'I Do's have become iconic nearly fifty years later - he in a three-piece suit and patterned shirt, and she utterly eclipsing the musician in her elegant wide brimmed hat, single button suit jacket (under which she went boldly braless) and ankle length skirt.