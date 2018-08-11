Classic courthouse style: 18 chic wedding suits for the sophisticated city bride
When one thinks of chic brides in slick suits, Bianca Jagger's Saint-Tropez nuptials with Rolling Stones frontman Mick immediately comes to mind.
The couple tied the knot in a Catholic ceremony in '71, while Bianca was four months pregnant with their daughter Jade.
The black and white photos of the couple emerging from their 'I Do's have become iconic nearly fifty years later - he in a three-piece suit and patterned shirt, and she utterly eclipsing the musician in her elegant wide brimmed hat, single button suit jacket (under which she went boldly braless) and ankle length skirt.
Bianca's timeless style continues to influence brides looking for that 'alt' bridal vibe - an 'effortlessly chic' power suit that provides a contrast to the traditional wedding gown. For some brides tying the knot in an alernative wedding, their 'making it legal' ceremony in the registry office can provide an excuse to wear something a little different on an extra day's celebration - and the trouser suit or structured dress with a blazer is the perfect option.
Recently Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh shared a snap from her registry office ceremony to husband Hugo Taylor where she channeled the Studio 54 regular in a semi-casual blouse and trousers accessorised with an oversized panama hat, while earlier this summer fashion It girl and stylist Lolita Jacobs gave truly alternative brides a courthouse style to emulate when she exchanged vows with her fashionista husband in Saint Tropez wearing a crisp ultra mini shirt dress and stunning chiffon cathedral-length veil featuring a full blusher.
Of course one can't talk about well-suited brides without referencing Emily Ratajkowski, who surprised everyone in February when she tied the knot with boyfriend of eight weeks Sebastian Bear-McClard in a New York courthouse ceremony wearing an impossibly cool mustard suit from high street fave Zara.