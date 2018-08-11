All Sections

The Bride

Classic courthouse style: 18 chic wedding suits for the sophisticated city bride

When one thinks of chic brides in slick suits, Bianca Jagger's Saint-Tropez nuptials with Rolling Stones frontman Mick immediately comes to mind.

The couple tied the knot in a Catholic ceremony in '71, while Bianca was four months pregnant with their daughter Jade.

The black and white photos of the couple emerging from their 'I Do's have become iconic nearly fifty years later - he in a three-piece suit and patterned shirt, and she utterly eclipsing the musician in her elegant wide brimmed hat, single button suit jacket (under which she went boldly braless) and ankle length skirt.

Bianca's timeless style continues to influence brides looking for that 'alt' bridal vibe - an 'effortlessly chic' power suit that provides a contrast to the traditional wedding gown. For some brides tying the knot in an alernative wedding, their 'making it legal' ceremony in the registry office can provide an excuse to wear something a little different on an extra day's celebration - and the trouser suit or structured dress with a blazer is the perfect option.

Recently Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh shared a snap from her registry office ceremony to husband Hugo Taylor where she channeled the Studio 54 regular in a semi-casual blouse and trousers accessorised with an oversized panama hat, while earlier this summer fashion It girl and stylist Lolita Jacobs gave truly alternative brides a courthouse style to emulate when she exchanged vows with her fashionista husband in Saint Tropez wearing a crisp ultra mini shirt dress and stunning chiffon cathedral-length veil featuring a full blusher.

Of course one can't talk about well-suited brides without referencing Emily Ratajkowski, who surprised everyone in February when she tied the knot with boyfriend of eight weeks Sebastian Bear-McClard in a New York courthouse ceremony wearing an impossibly cool mustard suit from high street fave Zara.

Mick and Biance Jagger on their wedding day in 1971
Mick and Biance Jagger on their wedding day in 1971
ASOS DESIGN tailored forever blazer €76.04
Textured weave dress, €45.95, Massimo Dutti
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in 2018
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in 2018
Lyla off-white tailored shorts, $195, Reiss.com
Cape jacket, €59.95, Zara
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on their wedding day in New York | Picture: Instagram
Red crepe jacket with lace insert, €180.00, and pants, €90.00, The Kooples
Alexander McQueen Asymmetric ruffled wool-blend blazer €2,595, netaporter.com
Lolita Jacobs and Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone tie the knot in Saint Tropez
Lolita Jacobs and Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone tie the knot in Saint Tropez
Monki midi shirt dress in white €41.48, asos.com
Isabella Oliver Longline Shirt Dress With Tie Waist €61.52, asos.com
Crepe jacket with lace insert, The Kooples
Crepe jacket with lace insert, The Kooples
BLAZER WITH CONTRASTING SHAWL COLLAR Details 59.95, Zara
Emilio Pucci houndstooth pink suit, netaporter.com
Alexander McQueen Asymmetric ruffled wool-blend blazer €2,595, netaporter.com
Textured weave dress, €45.95, Massimo Dutti
Lyla off-white tailored shorts, $195, Reiss.com
Wool crepe blazer, €709.00, and skirt, €299.00, Maxmara
Wool crepe blazer, €709.00, and skirt, €299.00, Maxmara
Red blazer, Zara
Cape jacket, €59.95, Zara
Floral print belted wrap blazer and wide leg pans, Boohoo.com
Asos Design satin suit, €138.25
ASOS DESIGN tailored forever blazer €76.04
Elliatt Striped With Belt Blazer €255.76, asos.com
Red crepe jacket with lace insert, €180.00, and pants, €90.00, The Kooples
Sies Marjan pink satin blazer, €1,295, netaporter.com
