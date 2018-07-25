Irish model Hannah Devane 'makes it legal' in stunning white bridal jumpsuit (and here's how to get her look)

Meghan Markle may have to forgo the pantsuits as she gets used to the life as a wife in the British monarchy, but there are plenty more fashionistas wearing the trousers to say their 'I do's, - including Irish model Hannah Devane.

Ahead of her destination wedding in Montenegro, London-based blogger and model Hannah tied the knot with fiancé Nemanja in style

Hannah, who runs lifestyle blog Heels & Hormones, 'made it legal' with her fiancé Nemanja Vukanic ahead of their big day in Montenegro on September first.

The London-based model and blogger chose to forgo the usual pretty bridal dress for her civil ceremony, instead donning a super chic brilliant white jumpsuit from Reiss.

The bridal suit - pant, play and jump - has been a huge trend in weddings recently, with many opting for the idea after seeing supermodel Emily Ratajkowski rocking a €125 mustard trousersuit from high street store Zara for her recent New York nuptials. "I felt a million dollars wearing it," newlywed Hannah told THEVOW.ie, "I have a beautiful Vera Wang gown for our wedding in Montenegro so I wanted something more day appropriate yet classic for our civil ceremony. I thought a jumpsuit was a great modern alternative to a dress!"

Hannah wanted to 'save' the special moment of walking up the aisle with her father for her 'proper' wedding, as she calls it, so the couple decided to walk up the aisle of the registry office in Dublin together before saying the official marriage vows. They didn't add any personal words to the ceremony, and decided not to exchange rings until their wedding in September.

After their ceremony, the couple and their family headed to nearby Roly's Bistro for lunch, before catching a flight home to London.

"At the same time we wanted to enjoy the moment and celebrate in style so we got dolled up for the registry office.

"My mum made me a bouquet with roses from her garden to carry and I wore my great grandmother's diamond and emerald ring and a cream and gold bag as accessories.

Groom Nemanja wore a cream Reiss blazer, black slacks and a simple pair of pumps.

The couple opted to officially tie the knot in Ireland, as a legal wedding in Hannah's fiancé hometown in Montenegro would have had to have been said in the local language to be legally recognised.

"As I don’t speak Montenegrin we decided instead to get legally married beforehand in Dublin with just our immediate family so we have free reign for our dream wedding in September where we will have a symbolic ceremony.

"One of our close friends will be officiating the ceremony which we are very excited about."

The one thing we wanted to know is if she managed to get through the entire day keeping her brilliant white getup clean!

"I did my hair and make up before popping on my outfit to avoid any makeup fall-down stains," Hannah says, "but ended up with my mum's lipstick on my shoulder!

"It’s just one of those things you can’t fret over - you just have to enjoy the day!"

