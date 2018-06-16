All Sections

The Bride

Second day style: 26 perfect 'day-after' dresses for the summer bride

Stylish second day dresses you'll love (nearly) as much as the first!

Some soon-to-be-wed couples look forward to their 'second day' wedding party as much as their first - which can be understandable, after all it's the day when the pressure's off, and they can finally relax and spend time with guests in a more informal settings.

Irish couples are choosing a host of different ways to celebrate their nuptials the day after the big one, from chic Champagne brunches to chilled out BBQs, cocktails and canapés to an all-out trad session in a nearby pub.

And while you by no means have to blow the budget by going all-out on a second day dress, many brides love the idea of donning something special for their first full day as a fully fledged missus.

Advertisement

As always, dressing for the occasion is the way to go, so a relaxed BBQ will call for a comfy sundress, while a plush post-wedding dinner party might mean a cute cocktail dress - and where possible, in white!

In today's bridal edit we've something for every style of bride, every level of budget, and every type of occasion...

26 perfect second day dresses

Lace dress with fluted sleeves, €55.30, PrettyLittleThing at asos.com
Lace dress with fluted sleeves, €55.30, PrettyLittleThing at asos.com
Rihi Cali lace maxi dress, €138.25, asos.com
Rihi Cali lace maxi dress, €138.25, asos.com
Button front sundress, €24.99, New Look
Button front sundress, €24.99, New Look
View Gallery 27 photos
Twist Sleeve Dress, €565, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas
Twist Sleeve Dress, €565, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas
Jaya Wave Bodice Dress, €690, Zimmerman at Brown Thomas
Jaya Wave Bodice Dress, €690, Zimmerman at Brown Thomas
Puff sleeve mini dress, €39.95, Zara
Puff sleeve mini dress, €39.95, Zara
Creased Effect dress with Topstitching, €49.95, Zara
Creased Effect dress with Topstitching, €49.95, Zara
Vealy Ruffle Dress, €490, Isobel Marant at Brown Thomas
Vealy Ruffle Dress, €490, Isobel Marant at Brown Thomas
Knit dress with buttons, €29.95, Zara
Knit dress with buttons, €29.95, Zara
A Star is Born embellished maxi dress with fishtail, €407.84, asos.com
A Star is Born embellished maxi dress with fishtail, €407.84, asos.com
White knot back sundress, €69.11, asos.com
White knot back sundress, €69.11, asos.com
Short sleeve linen dress, €108.50, Marco Polo at Arnotts
Short sleeve linen dress, €108.50, Marco Polo at Arnotts
Tie front shirt dress, €22.99, New Look
Tie front shirt dress, €22.99, New Look
Moon River button side midi dress, €88.48, asos.com
Moon River button side midi dress, €88.48, asos.com
Knave Cape, €960, Alison Coneely
Knave Cape, €960, Alison Coneely
Roksanda bow tie top, €804, Net-a-Porter.com
Roksanda bow tie top, €804, Net-a-Porter.com
Striped a-line dress, €49.00, & Other Stories
Striped a-line dress, €49.00, & Other Stories
Palm white sundress, €99.00, & Other Stories
Palm white sundress, €99.00, & Other Stories
Mela long sleeve lace dress, €44.99, New Look
Mela long sleeve lace dress, €44.99, New Look
Halston Heritage jumpsuit, €655.00, Net-a-Porter.com
Halston Heritage jumpsuit, €655.00, Net-a-Porter.com
Charlotte Grenadines rail stripe dress, €160.00, Seagreen
Charlotte Grenadines rail stripe dress, €160.00, Seagreen
Vanilla white lace puff sleeve dress, €44.99, New Look
Vanilla white lace puff sleeve dress, €44.99, New Look
Faye scallop off the shoulder midi scater dress, €32.00, Boohoo.com
Faye scallop off the shoulder midi scater dress, €32.00, Boohoo.com
Boutique Paula lace midi skater dress, €46.00, Boohoo.com
Boutique Paula lace midi skater dress, €46.00, Boohoo.com
Boutique Fi embroidered organza midi dress, €48.00, boohoo.com
Boutique Fi embroidered organza midi dress, €48.00, boohoo.com
Skirt, €715.00, Alison Coneely
Skirt, €715.00, Alison Coneely

Find your perfect venue