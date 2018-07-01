Vogue Williams shares snap of stunning new wedding ring as she and husband Spencer head to friends' nuptials

She tied the knot in a low key ceremony with husband Spencer Matthews last month, and Vogue Williams has finally shared a snap of her stunning new wedding ring to prove it!

There was speculation the two had exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Spencer's family's plush estate in Scotland and Vogue later confirmed the marriage on Instagram when she shared a black and white photo of Spencer with the caption 'That's my husband'.

The pregnant model has been enjoying her first month of married life with husband Spencer as they spend time sunning themselves by their pool in London.

Advertisement Yesterday they attended a friends' nuptials, and Vogue gave her followers a glimpse of her stunning new wedding ring while showing off her dazzling array of finger jewellery. Vogue Williams shares snap of her jewellery - including her stunning new wedding ring 'Ring game strong' she wrote over a photo of her beautiful diamond wedding band, which sits snuggly under her huge three-stone engagement ring - estimated to be worth around €170,000. Spencer designed his wife's engagement ring himself - and included a sweet detail when he was doing so - he had the date of their engagement inscribed into the band before he got down on one knee.

"Vogue is fascinated by bridges and architecture," he told Hello! in April, "so I designed it to look like a bridge."

"And it was a slightly confident move, I suppose, engraving the date of the engagement into the ring, especially because Vogue had asked on the morning of The Lion King if we could reschedule because she didn't feel well!"

Vogue and Spencer are set to welcome their first child, a baby boy, this summer.

While Vogue and Spencer are still waiting on the arrival of their son, she revealed earlier this year that she hopes to have more children.

"We always wanted to have a baby before a wedding and obviously right now the baby is the priority. But I'm excited about getting married. It will probably be next year and we want a big party," she said.

"In five years' time, I want to have had baby number two with Spencer. I want a family and I just want us to be happy, which I'm sure we will be."