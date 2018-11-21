All Sections

Winter wedding shoe edit from THEVOW.ie

Fashion & Beauty

The Edit: 25 fabulous high street heels for a winter wedding

From luxe velvet mules to pretty pearl embellishments, THEVOW.ie editor Karen Birney picks the most heavenly heels for winter brides (or their guests!)

If you're currently in the panic stages of picking up the last stylish additions to your wedding wardrobe, chances are you're scouring the high street for the best budget accessories.

Fret not however as you're sure to have fabulous feet at least with today's edit of the best budget bridal style shoes online and on the high street.

Advertisement

Shimmering metallics, elegant rose gold and beautiful big bows are just some of the trends making a statement this season, as is ultra luxe velvets and suedes in an array of strong colours.

As always for brides, a beautiful blush is a great way to add some colour to your look, and there are plenty of options in a classic court or sandal. Silver and gold are another solid option, while a classic champagne shade will look elegant any time of the year.

Where to shop

The likes of asos and boohoo.com have been a heaven-sent for brides with little time to spare sauntering around in the search for the best budget brogues for their big day, and with so many high street stores jumping on the bridal bandwagon, shopping for occasion wear should, in theory at least(!), be getting easier.

Related: Splurge v Steal - The most wanted wedding shoes and their budget-friendly alternatives

Olivia Ochre Velvet Bow Mules, £45.00, monsoon.co.uk
Olivia Ochre Velvet Bow Mules, £45.00, monsoon.co.uk

Next and New Look are well known for having a huge stock of party shoes, and some - in ivory, blush, nude and gold - are ideal for brides looking to add an extra pop of glamour to their wedding day getup. At the moment, both M&S and Monsoon online have some delicious velvet mules that you'll want to eat them, while it's always worth keeping an eye on Penneys for a brilliant bridal bargain (and everything else!)

Of course when it comes to your dancing shoes comfort is key, especially if you plan on being in them from morning till night. So if you're opting for a pair of knock-out high street heels make sure you take the time to break in your shoes well in advance before that epic walk down the aisle! Alternatively, check out these five fabulous wedding shoe designers whose footwear is designed with comfort (and style) in mind.

Gold faux pearl vamp strappy heeled sandals €87.00, River Island
Gold faux pearl vamp strappy heeled sandals €87.00, River Island
Nude Comfort Flex Suedette and Patent T-Bar Heels €32.99, New Look
Nude Comfort Flex Suedette and Patent T-Bar Heels €32.99, New Look
Nude Suedette Bow Back Pointed Courts €32.99, New Look
Nude Suedette Bow Back Pointed Courts €32.99, New Look
View Gallery 26 photos
Pink Satin Fray Cross Strap Stiletto Sandals €32.99, New Look
Pink Satin Fray Cross Strap Stiletto Sandals €32.99, New Look
Boohoo velvet block heels in dusky pink €38.71, asos.com
Boohoo velvet block heels in dusky pink €38.71, asos.com
M&S Collection Stiletto Heel High Cut Slingback Court Shoes €27.00
M&S Collection Stiletto Heel High Cut Slingback Court Shoes €27.00
Ted Baker Pink Velvet Embellished Heeled Court Shoes €207.38, ASOS.com
Ted Baker Pink Velvet Embellished Heeled Court Shoes €207.38, ASOS.com
Vince Camuto Amillada Mule, €135.00, Arnotts
Vince Camuto Amillada Mule, €135.00, Arnotts
M&S Collection Stiletto Heel Embellished Court Shoes €55.00
M&S Collection Stiletto Heel Embellished Court Shoes €55.00
KG Kurt Geiger Manda Court Shoe, Now €45.00, Arnotts
KG Kurt Geiger Manda Court Shoe, Now €45.00, Arnotts
Briella Bow Two Band Bridal Mules, £69.00, monsoon.co.uk
Briella Bow Two Band Bridal Mules, £69.00, monsoon.co.uk
No. 1 Jenny Packham - Silver 'Pricilla' high stiletto heel court shoes Now € 91.00, Debenhams.ie
No. 1 Jenny Packham - Silver 'Pricilla' high stiletto heel court shoes Now € 91.00, Debenhams.ie
Rose gold tone strappy sandals €60.00, River Island
Rose gold tone strappy sandals €60.00, River Island
White thin heel sling back court shoes €60.00, River Island
White thin heel sling back court shoes €60.00, River Island
Nude court shoe, €19.00, Penneys
Nude court shoe, €19.00, Penneys
Harmony Heat Seal Sandals, £69.00. monsoon.co.uk
Harmony Heat Seal Sandals, £69.00. monsoon.co.uk
Nine West Kremi Court Shoe, €80.00, Arnotts
Nine West Kremi Court Shoe, €80.00, Arnotts
Carvela Comfort Arabella Court Shoes Silver-Tone, €145.00, Arnotts
Carvela Comfort Arabella Court Shoes Silver-Tone, €145.00, Arnotts
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Weather mid heels €38.71, asos.com
ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Weather mid heels €38.71, asos.com
Nine West Flagship Court Shoe, Now €65.00, Arnotts
Nine West Flagship Court Shoe, Now €65.00, Arnotts
Carvela Kross Jewel Court Shoes Brown, €110.00, Arnotts
Carvela Kross Jewel Court Shoes Brown, €110.00, Arnotts
Glamorous rose gold block heeled shoes €38.71, asos.com
Glamorous rose gold block heeled shoes €38.71, asos.com
Silver Distressed Metal Heel Ankle Boots €39.99, New Look
Silver Distressed Metal Heel Ankle Boots €39.99, New Look
Gold metallic wide fit block heel sandals €60.00, River Island
Gold metallic wide fit block heel sandals €60.00, River Island

Find your perfect venue