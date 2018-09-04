The List: Ireland's top Mother of the Bride boutiques

Finding the perfect wedding outfit as a mother of the bride or groom is a little trickier than for a regular wedding guest, which is why we've compiled some of the best boutiques, designers and department store for you to check out.

Looking for a stylish mother of the bride outfit for your daughter's big day? Here are some of the best Irish boutiques to check out

Where to shop for stylish mother of the bride outfits

Aideen Bodkin, countrywide Caroline Kilkenny, countrywide Evita Boutique Isobel Boutique Jenny's Boutique Le Creme Boutique Louise Kennedy Lynch Fashions Nicola Ross Boutique Phoenix V Vanity Fair Boutique

Find out more on each boutique and designer below...

1. Aideen Bodkin

Advertisement Dublin based designer Aideen Bodkin creates vibrant and exquisitely tailored pieces perfect for a stylish mother of the bride Dublin designer Aideen Bodkin is renowned for eye-catching colours and prints that are as unique and beautiful as the individual wearing them. Feminine tailoring is at the heart each design Aideen has been crafting since her beginnings in 1999. If you're on the hunt for a timeless, high quality outfit that's maybe not the 'typical' mother of the bride look, check out the shop online or in one of the many stockists across the country. For full collection and details on stockists visit aideenbodkin.com. 2. Caroline Kilkenny A selection from the Caroline Kilkenny Autumn / Winter 2018 collection | Caroline Kilkenny is available from stockists nationwide Irish designer Caroline Kilkenny offers a modern take on ultra sophisticated occasion wear that is ideal for a fashion-forward more of the bride looking for something truly unique and non-traditional for the big day. What's great about each piece is its wearability - which won't be confined to just one single wedding day but can be worn long after for other occasions. Carefully tailored jackets add an elegance to even the edgier dresses, allowing for a feminine, chic take on mother of the bride style. Caroline Kilkenny is stocked in a number of boutiques across the country including Arnotts and the Design Centre in Dublin, Vanity Fair boutique in Kildare, Neola in Dundalk, Cali in Cork and Ivy Boutique in Tuam, C o. Galway. For more information and stockists visit carolinekilkenny.com

3. Evita Boutique, Naas

The Evita Boutique in Naas Co. Kildare has been dressing women for special occasions since the early eighties and today stocks a huge range of international designers including Ronald Joyce, Carmer Melero and Gabriela Sanchez among others. Sizes come in from 8 to 26 and there are plenty of accessories in store to help complete your look. For more visit evita.ie.

4. Isobel, Adare, Limerick

Set in a pretty little 1930's cottage on the main street of Adare, Isobel Boutique is a beautiful destination boutique for mothers of the bride or groom to spend time shopping for a special outfit for their son or daughter's big day. Run by Limerick woman Kay Mulcair, Isobel stocks top designers such as Roberto Cavalli, Diane Von Furstenburg, Marc Cain and Joseph Ribkoff and their stylists are on-hand to co-ordinate looks with beautiful pieces such as headwear by Galway milliner Suzie Mahony and Danish jewellery designers Dyrberg/Kern. Word is Catherine Zeta Jones even dropped in and loved the store while she was in the region - and if it's good enough for one of the Larkins! For more see Isobel.ie

5. Jennys Boutique, Malahide, Dublin & Dunshaughlin, Meath

Jenny's Boutique stocks contemporary label Fee G, along with more classic designers in their dedicated mother of the bride store in Malahide, Dublin

With a dedicated mother of the bride boutique in Malahide, Dublin and on the second floor of their Dunshaughlin store in County Meath, Jennys Boutique is well positioned for Leinster-based mothers of the bride looking for a sophisticated dress or outfit for the big day. Jenny Conway and her team of stylists are on hand in store to help customers find the perfect outfit to suit their style - not just for the big day but beyond. The occasion wear store has been running for over 35 years, and in that time they've helped countless dress in classic styles that last the test of time. Stocking designers such as Condici, John Charles, Fely Campo and Teresa Ripoll, there's something for every style. For more visit jennys.ie.

6. La Creme Boutique, Wexford

La Creme Boutique in Gorey, Co. Wexford is run by Marian, who has a great eye for style when it comes to special occasionwear. The boutique stocks a wide range of outfits from over 80 Irish and international labels and customers are looked after by a staff of trained stylists who dress for shape - not size, and are their to give genuine advice on how to look your best on the big day. Any alterations needed are all managed in-house by the team. See more at lacremeboutique.com

7. Louise Kennedy, Dublin

At the forefront of Irish design, Louise Kennedy offers some of the most exciting alternatives for a fashion-forward mother of the bride who is anything but traditional. Classic yet contemporary, elegant yet effortless, Kennedy's occasion wear pieces offers something different for a woman looking to break the mould of what is expected of traditional 'wedding' style. Louiser Kennedy designs are available online from louisekennedy.com, from her flagship store in Dublin's Merrion Square and instore in Brown Thomas, among other stockists.

8. Lynch Fashions, Offaly

Lynch Fashions based in Banagher, Co. Offaly specialises in mother of the bride outfits and updates its stock with all new stylish dresses and separates each season. Stocking international designers such as Ronald Joyce, Carla Ruiz (pictured), Condici and Cabotine in sizes 8 - 22 the 2,200sq foot boutique has plenty to choose from in a space that allows for ease of browsing. Lynch Fashions is closed on Sundays. For more visit lynchfashions.com.

9. Nicola Ross, Kildare

Specialising in mother of the bride outfits, Nicola Ross in Naas, Co. Kildare stocks a host of international designers including Fee G, Linea Raffaelli (pictured), Insparato and Luis Civit. The boutique is open seven days a week, and a second store can be found in the Monread Shopping Centre also in Naas. For the mother of the bride looking for something a little less formal but equally elegant, Nicola Ross stocks Dancing Leopard - for beautiful v-neck wrap dresses ideal for summer weddings, which can be purchased from their online store. For more visit nicolaross.ie

10. Phoenix V, Dublin & Cork

With two stores in Ireland - the newest jof which is just off Dublin's Stephen's Green - Phoenix V brings out-and-out glamour to occasion wear with a range of colourful gowns and exquisite jackets that really make a statement. The boutique has been dressing some of Ireland's top influencers for red carpet events in recent months and is especially ideal for the mother of the bride or groom looking for a fabulous formal look for a black tie affair. Dresses can be ordered in a range of colours and tailored to an individuals style and taste. For more information, visit phoenixv.ie.

11. Vanity Fair Boutique, Newbridge, Co. Kildare

Damianou is among the many designers stocked at Vanity Fair Boutique in Newbridge Co. Kildare

Vanity Fair boasts one of the country's biggest and best range of mother of the bride friendly designers, with Sarah R, Jomhoy, Dressed Up and Anoola among the many in stock. The boutique houses outfits in sizes from 8 to 28, with some labels only starting at size 20 and their team of stylists are dedicated to finding the perfect style for everyone. The boutique launched a new venture catering for clothing from top international labels designing for sizes 20 - 28, which they were finding quite limited among other more well known designers. With an exclusive section for occasionwear in sizes 20+ the team has plenty to offer stylish ladies. For more visit vanityfair.ie.

Have we missed your favourite boutique? Let us know where you'll be shopping for your mother of the bride outfit over on our Facebook page!